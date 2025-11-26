‘People of Bengal will shake you’: Suvendu Adhikari hits back at Mamata Banerjee's remark

A day after West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee attacked the centre over SIR, several BJP leaders have hit back at Mamata over her remarks. Birbhum: LoP in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari with supporters during a protest rally against the state government, at Sainthia in Birbhum district.(PTI)

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, while attacking the Bengal CM, said that the people of the state would "shake her so hard in April" that she herself would be "left sitting with a begging bowl in Kalighat."

Addressing a 'Parivartan Yatra' rally in Haldia, the leader of the opposition said, "You said you'll shake India. The people of Bengal will shake you (after assembly elections) in April so severely that you will been thrown out of power. You will be left sitting with a bowl in front of Kalighat (temple)."

Adhikari, who was addressing a 'Parivartan Yatra' rally in Haldia, tore into the ruling Trinamool Congress and accused it of "turning Bengal into a land where even the dead are not spared".

His attack on Mamata came a day after the Bengal CM said she would "shake India" if "attacked in Bengal".

“2029 will be a dangerous year for you. Your government won’t stay. Where will you go after that? I will shake up India if you hit me. I will tour the entire nation after the (2026) state polls," Banerjee said while addressing a public rally at Bongaon area, a BJP stronghold in North 24 Parganas district.

What Suvendu Adhikari said?

Attacking the TMC, Adhikari alleged that the TMC had crossed every moral line in its pursuit of power.

"What did you see in Barasat yesterday? The Trinamool even plucks out the eyes of dead people to sell them. Can you imagine what kind of state you are living in?" he said.

The BJP leader was referring to an alleged removal of one of the eyes of a deceased person in the morgue in the government-run Barasat Medical College and Hospital.

Adhikari alleged that the ruling party had "chewed and digested" everything from ballot papers to people's rights.

"We saw a TMC leader swallowing a ballot paper during the panchayat polls. This omnivorous Trinamool eats everything and digests everything. That is why we must defeat these thieves in the upcoming Assembly elections," he said.

The BJP leader campaigned for "Parivartan and asserted: "Our sankalp (resolution) is work for every hand, food for every stomach, a roof over every head. Our sankalp is Sonar Bangla. Our sankalp is to bring Tata back to Bengal. Our sankalp is to revive our education institutions. Our sankalp is women's safety, kanyashree's protection."