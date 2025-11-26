‘Just like cancer’: Kangana Ranaut slams Mamata over SIR, says nation wants sanitisation from 'infiltrators'

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday likened the issue of illegal immigration to cancer and said there was a need to sanitise the country of infiltrators. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut attended the Constitution Day event at the Central Hall of the Old Parliament building. (HT File Photo)(HT_PRINT)

The Mandi MP made the remark in response to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's recent attack on the Centre over SIR.

"The country is not going to be deterred by such threats, and the entire country wants sanitisation from these infiltrators. Just like cancer occurs in the body, the entire country wants to remove infiltrators," Kangana Ranaut told reporters.

Also Read: Will shake up India if you hit me: Mamata Banerjee warns BJP, ECI over SIR

Kangana made the statement after she attended the Constitution Day event at the Old Parliament building in New Delhi.

Mamata Banerjee, who addressed an anti-SIR rally in Bongaon against the SIR exercise, said, "PM Modi got votes in 2024 as per the same list. If your name gets deleted, the Central government should also be deleted. Why is SIR being conducted in such a hurry?"

Last month, Kangana had said that the opposition parties should not have any problem with the SIR as the exercise would weed out fake voters. The BJP leader said that the exercise would identify infiltrators and those "selling" voter cards.

Also Read: BLOs to check for 'non-human', 'no image' entries under SIR in Assam

"It will identify fake voters, infiltrators, and all those selling voter cards," Kangana had said soon after the Election Commission announced conducting the second phase of the roll revision exercise.

The Election Commission on October 27 announced that it will conduct phase two of the special intensive revision 12 states and Union Territories between November and February. The 12 states and UTs include: Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Kangana attacks Pakistan

The BJP MP from Mandi also hit out at Pakistan over its foreign ministry's recent statement on the flag-hoisting ceremony of the Ram Temple, saying the nation has "become a begging bowl".

Also Read: Kangana gets bail in defamation case, regrets ‘misunderstanding’

"Pakistan is panicking because they are sinking day by day. They have become a begging bowl, and we are the third-largest economy and will soon become the first-largest economy," Kangana told reporters.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday hoisted the saffron flag atop the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's 191-foot-high shikhar in Ayodhya, symbolising the completion of the construction of the temple.