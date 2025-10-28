Kangana gets bail in defamation case, regrets ‘misunderstanding’

Kangana Ranaut, film actor and BJP parliamentarian from Mandi, Himachal Pradesh, got bail from a Bathinda court in a defamation case on Monday. She expressed regret for her controversial 2021 tweet for which the case was filed by 73-year-old Mahinder Kaur of Bahadurgarh Jandian village in the district. The controversy had erupted during the 2020-21 farmer protests against the now-repealed farm laws.

Soon after appearing in the court in the afternoon, Kangana briefed mediapersons on the court complex that the meme was not aimed at any individual, but she apologised for her comment “which were blown out of proportion.”

“Dadi ji (the complainant) was not in the court but I conveyed my apologies to her husband (Labh Singh). I could not have imagined, even in my dreams, this controversy,” she added while appearing for the first time in the defamation case filed against her in 2021. She also said that every mother is respectable to her.

To a question if she admitted to making a mistake, she said there was nothing original added from her end. “There was a retweet that was used as a meme. There were so many protests happening nationwide, and someone had commented on a generalised meme. I expressed regret over the misunderstanding,” said the first-time MP.

Complainant’s counsel Raghbir Singh Behniwal said the court would now hear the matter on November 24. “The complainant was indisposed and her husband Labh Singh conveyed to the court that they would first discuss the issue regarding accepting apology with community members before taking a final decision. We will furnish a reply to the statement submitted by the accused (Kangana) for permanent exemption from personal appearance and other aspects,” said Behniwal.

Ranaut arrived in Bathinda at 2 pm as during the last hearing on September 29, Judicial Magistrate 1st Class (JMIC) Lakhbir Singh had directed her to appear in person. Ranaut furnished her bail bond on the directions of the JMIC.

Later, district sessions judge Karunesh Kumar referred the case to JMIC Inderjeet Singh, the special court designated to handle cases against MPs and MLAs. Accompanied by legal aides and security personnel, Ranaut stayed in the court complex for over an hour and the court premises were heavily barricaded for security reasons.

The case dates back to the farmers’ protest against the three central farm reforms laws (repealed later), when the film personality had shared a social media post allegedly referring to Mahinder Kaur as one of the elderly women participating in the protest for ₹100. The complainant alleged Kangana defamed her by identifying her wrongly as Bilkis Bano, an activist who hit the headlines during the 2020 Shaheen Bagh protest.

Kangana’s post had drawn widespread criticism, including from farmers’ union leaders. Kangana had also referred to the woman as the same dadi featured in Time magazine among India’s powerful women. The post was deleted later following outrage and the registration of the case.

Kangana had also moved the apex court challenging an order of the Punjab and Haryana high court, which refused to quash the complaint against her. On September 12, the top court told her that it was not a simple retweet and that the actor-politician “added spice” to what was existing.