People residing in Jammu for over a year can register as voters. Details

The Jammu administration on Tuesday issued an order authorizing tehsildars, or revenue officials, to issue a certificate of residence to people residing in the winter capital “for more than one year.” The certificate of residence is aimed at facilitating the name entry in the ongoing special summary revision of electoral rolls.

The special summary revision of electoral rolls has been started in the Union Territory for registration of new voters, deletion, correction, and transposition of voters who have migrated or died since the last summary revision.

“…keeping in view the urgency involved in the matter and to ensure that no eligible voter is left for registration during the Special Summary Revision, 2022 in District Jammu, all Tehsildars are authorized to issue a certificate of residence after conducting necessary field verifications, to the person(s) residing in District Jammu for more than one year, for the purpose," District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner, Jammu, Avny Lavasa said in the order.

Lavasa also listed the documents that will be acceptable as proof of residence. The directive was issued after taking note of some eligible voters facing hardships in registration as voters for non-availability of required documents.

List of documents accepted as proof of residence:

1. Water/Electricity/ Gas Connection for one year.

2. Aadhar Card

3. Current Passbook of Nationalized/ Scheduled Bank/ Post Office

4. Indian Passport

5. Revenue Department's Land Owning Record, including Kisan Bahi

6. Registered Rent/ Lease Deed (in case of Tenant)

7. Registered Sale Deed in case of own house

Quoting the guidelines by the Election Commission of India for registration of the eligible voters, the order stated that a proof of residence other than the ones mentioned in the directive can also be accepted for registration of new voters. However, in such cases, field verification by an officer designated by Electoral Registration Officer will be mandatory.

"As for example, categories like homeless Indian citizens who are otherwise eligible to become electors but do not possess any documentary proof of ordinary residence, electoral registration officers shall designate an officer for field verification...," the order read.

The order comes amid serious concern expressed by almost all political parties, except the BJP, over the inclusion of non-locals as voters. Then chief electoral officer Hirdesh Kumar in August said Jammu and Kashmir is likely to get around 25 lakh additional voters following the special summary revision of electoral rolls.

"The Government is going ahead with its plan to add 25 lakh non-local voters in J&K and we continue to oppose this move. BJP is scared of the elections & knows it will lose badly. People of J&K must defeat these conspiracies at the ballot box," Farooq Abdullah's National Conference tweeted late Tuesday.

