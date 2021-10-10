Petrol prices cross 110 a litre in Mumbai

Petrol crossed ₹110 a litre mark in Mumbai on Sunday and was selling at ₹110.12, while diesel was selling at ₹100.66 a litre following an increase in retail prices by 29 and 37 paise respectively for the two automobile fuels. Petrol was priced at ₹109.83 a litre on Saturday in the city. Fuel prices have been raised on all six consecutive days up to October 10.

Mumbai on Saturday became the first metro city in the country to see diesel prices cross the ₹100 per litre mark after fuel prices were hiked again.

Fuel prices had last dropped in the city at the beginning of September. On 31 August, a litre of petrol was priced at ₹107.52 while one litre of diesel was available at ₹96.48. On September 1, the prices dropped marginally to ₹107.39 for a litre of petrol and ₹96.33 a litre for diesel. Prices further dropped on September 5 when petrol was available for ₹107.26 and diesel for ₹96.19. Petrol crossed the ₹100 per litre mark in Mumbai on May 29.

Also Read | Mumbai mega block: Local train services on these lines to be affected

After Mumbai and Hyderabad, diesel rates crossed the ₹100 per litre mark in Gandhinagar, the capital of Gujarat, and in the Union Territory of Leh. Diesel now costs ₹100.21 a litre in Gandhinagar and ₹100.06 in Leh. Bhopal, Raipur and Jaipur are other state capitals where diesel is above that mark, according to a PTI report.

Prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes.

State-owned fuel retailers have since Wednesday started passing on the larger incidence of cost to consumers. This is because the international benchmark Brent crude has soared to over USD 82 per barrel after the decision by OPEC+ not to increase output more than 0.4 million barrels per day.