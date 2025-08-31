Petrol pump worker shot in Madhya Pradesh for refusing fuel to riders without helmets

A petrol pump employee was shot at on Saturday by two bike-borne men in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district for refusing fuel for not wearing helmets. The shooting was caught on CCTV camera at the fuel station, which shows one of the men shooting using a pistol and another firing from a rifle. Both the accused fired multiple bullets while the pump employees ran to hide.. (Representational)(Sunil Ghosh / HT Photo)

The victim, identified as 55-year-old Tej Narayan Narwaria, was following the district administration's order of refusing fuel to two-wheeler riders not wearing helmets.

According to a report by NDTV, the incident happened around 5 AM on Saturday morning at the Savitri Lodhi Petrol Pump on the Bhind-Gwalior National Highway (NH-719). The victim refused to refuel the motorcycle of two men who were not wearing helmets.

The men began arguing with him, and he said his hands were tied because the order had been issued by the district collector.

Angered by the refusal, the men hurled expletives and subsequently took out a pistol and a rifle to shoot Narwaria, who sustained a bullet wound in his hand.

Narwaria was rushed to the Bhind district hospital after the shooting, from where he was referred to a hospital in Gwalior. According to the report by NDTV, the victim's condition is stable.

Bhind police identify petrol pump shooters

The Bhind police told the media that the attackers involved in the petrol pump shooting incident have been identified using the CCTV footage obtained from the fuel station, and a manhunt to nab them is on. According to the police, the attackers are residents of Bijpuri village, which is within Bhind's rural police station limits. A wrestling event was underway in Bijpuri, and the two men had stopped at the petrol pump to refuel their bike.

"We have identified the accused through CCTV footage, and a manhunt is on. They will be arrested soon," Barohi police station in-charge Atul Bhadoria told the media.