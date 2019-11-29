Phase 1 of polling to be held today

india

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 23:57 IST

RANCHI: Thirteen constituencies in six districts of Jharkhand on Saturday will go to Assembly polls in the first of five phases, in which a state minister, eight sitting legislators and state PCC president are key contestants.

A 3.7 million-strong electorate, including 1.8 million women and five transgender voters, are eligible to exercise their franchise and will decide the fate of 189 candidates, including 15 women, in the first phase. Of the total candidates, 44 are facing criminal charges according to their affidavits; 59 are crorepatis.

Seats for which polling will take place are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.

Of these districts, Chatra, Gumla, Lohardaga, Latehar and Garhwa are designated by the ministry of home affairs as affected by left wing extremism (LWE).

Campaigning for these seats ended on Thursday. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of Ragubar Das will seek a second term in the five phase election for the state’s 81 seats, when the results are declared on December 23.

Voting will take place across 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities, an Election Commission release said. Polling personnel, deputed in remote areas, were being airlifted, EC officials said. A total of 1,097 booths have been declared hyper LWE sensitive, while 461 polling stations are LWE sensitive.

“We have made adequate security arrangements both for electors and polling personnel. A large number of security personnel have been deployed at all polling stations, besides heli-dropping and cluster arrangements have also been ensured,” said Vinay Kumar Choubey, chief electoral officer (CEO), Jharkhand.

Monitoring exercise is being carried out by flying squads to prevent violation of the Model Code of Conduct, such as distribution of cash, liquor and other inducements, the officials said.

The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh from Hussainabad.

The opposition alliance of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal is contesting in four, six and three constituencies, respectively.

Prominent candidates in the fray are BJP nominee and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi and Jharkhand PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon.

Oraon is taking on ex-PCC chief and sitting legislator Sukhdeo Bhagat, after the latter joined the BJP recently.

Former BJP chief whip Radhakrishna Kishore, who was denied ticket from Chhatarpur, is contesting on All Jharkhand Students Union party ticket from the same seat.

Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 3 pm, the release said.

The BJP won six seats out of the 13 in the 2014 assembly polls, with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress taking one each and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), or JVM (P), two seats.

The first phase follows recent attacks in Latehar and Palamu districts that security agencies suspect were carried out by the Communist Party of India (Maoist). Four policemen, including a sub- inspector, were killed in the Latehar attack late on Friday evening when the rebels targeted a police patrol vehicle.

“The first phase is very important. It will set the trend of polling for next four phases and also define which way the elections would go. Political scenario in all 13 seats is different from 2014 elections after formation of the opposition alliance. I think BJP might face a tough contest from the opposition parties this time,” said LK Kundan, associate professor at Ranchi University.