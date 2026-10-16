New Delhi, Former Keralam chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday moved the Supreme Court challenging a High Court of Kerala order to register an FIR in the alleged CMRL bribery case.

Pinarayi Vijayan moves SC against HC order to lodge FIR in CMRL bribery case

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Sidharth Luthra, appearing for Vijayan, mentioned the plea for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, saying an FIR has been registered in the case.

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Luthra also urged the bench to grant Vijayan protection from coercive action.

The CJI said the matter would be heard when the apex court re-opens on October 26 after the Dussehra break.

The CJI also said he may constitute a bench during the holidays next week, subject to the availability of judges.

In a setback to Vijayan and his kin, the Kerala High Court on Thursday dismissed their pleas to file appeals against a single-judge direction to lodge an FIR against them in the alleged CMRL bribery case.

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{{^usCountry}} A division bench of the high court rejected the applications of Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas to file an appeal against the single judge's October 9 order, while holding that "an accused in a corruption case has no legal right to be heard before registering the FIR". {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A division bench of the high court rejected the applications of Vijayan, his daughter Veena T and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas to file an appeal against the single judge's October 9 order, while holding that "an accused in a corruption case has no legal right to be heard before registering the FIR". {{/usCountry}}

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It said that since the applications are dismissed, their appeals are also dismissed consequently.

Vijayan, Veena and Riyas, in their appeals before the division bench, had claimed that they were not heard by the single judge before issuing the October 9 direction to lodge the FIR.

The high court on October 9 directed the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to register a case based on a report submitted by the Enforcement Directorate to the state police.

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The ED had sought registration of a case based on evidence gathered during its investigation and searches conducted under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The agency has alleged that Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited made fraudulent payments of ₹2.78 crore to Veena's now-defunct company, Exalogic Solutions, under the guise of IT consultancy services.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.