‘PM coming to Bihar not for welfare but to seek votes,’ says Prashant Kishor

Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor on Friday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bihar, claiming it was not aimed at the state's development but solely focused on securing votes for the BJP-led NDA alliance.

Speaking to ANI, Kishor said, "PM is not coming for the first time... PM Modi is not coming for the welfare and development of Bihar but to seek votes for the BJP and NDA."

Kishor questioned the Prime Minister's claims about new development projects in the state, pointing out that some of the initiatives were already functional. "The locomotive factory is already there in Marhowrah; it is nothing new," he said, referring to the manufacturing unit often highlighted in government speeches.

The Jan Suraaj founder further accused the Prime Minister of ignoring critical issues that matter to the people of Bihar. "PM should speak on the sugar mill which is closed there," he said.

He added that residents of Bihar have grown disillusioned over the years due to repeated unfulfilled promises. "For the last 10-12 years, people have seen that announcements are made but nothing happens," he stated.

Raising the issue of large-scale migration from Bihar, Kishor questioned the Centre's commitment to creating opportunities in the state. "PM should tell when the migration of children from Bihar will stop," he demanded.

On Thursday, Prashant Kishor slammed PM Modi's visit to Bihar, labelling it political campaigning funded by the state's taxpayers.

Speaking in Gopalganj, Kishor criticised Modi's third visit in two months, alleging a pattern by the NDA-BJP government to use government resources for electioneering.

"Prime Minister is coming here (to Bihar) for the third time in the last two months. Just like we said the last time, this is a set pattern of the NDA-BJP Government that, wherever elections are due, the PM comes there as the government visit and does political campaigning. The same is happening in Bihar as well. We saw this in Madhubani too," Kishor said.

He urged PM Modi to address Bihar's persistent migration crisis, noting that lakhs of Bihari youth vote for the BJP due to Modi's appeal but are forced to seek work in states like Gujarat." People want the PM to tell them when migration from Bihar will stop... It is time to ask PM Modi why factories are set up just in Gujarat and not in Bihar. Why is it only the youth of Bihar who go to Gujarat to labour?" Kishor added, pointing out that the NDA governs both the state and the Centre.

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date. (ANI)