Lalu Prasad's 'jhumla' jibe after PM Narendra Modi's rally: 'Weather warning for Bihar'

Shortly after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav in Bihar, the former chief minister hit back and issued a “weather alert” for “heavy rain of lies, false promises and illusions” for the poll-bound state. PM Modi had slammed Lalu Yadav's party RJD, saying that "its actions are anti-Bihar and anti-investment".(ANI/PTI)

In a post X, Lalu Prasad shared an AI-generated video with clips of PM Modi, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, and wrote, "Weather warning in the interest of Bihar- Today there is heavy rain of lies, false promises and illusions in Bihar, hailstones of false and tempting promises are also falling along with thunder, be careful."

PM Modi slams ‘jungle raj’

Earlier in the day, Modi attacked the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief over allegations that he "insulted" BR Ambedkar during his birthday celebrations.

The remarks came in reference to a viral video that surfaced earlier this week, showing Yadav's feet near Ambedkar's portrait.

“The whole country saw what the RJD did to Babasaheb's photo recently.... I know that these people will never apologise because they have no respect for the Dalits and the backwards. RJD and Congress place Babasaheb's photo at their feet while Modi keeps him in his heart,” Modi said.

He further slammed RJD and the Congress for looting Bihar, saying that poverty became the state's "misfortune".

"Those who brought 'jungle raj' to Bihar are looking for an opportunity to repeat their old deeds somehow. You have to be very cautious for the bright future of your children," the prime minister said during a public gathering in Siwan.

PM Modi described RJD and Congress' actions as "anti-Bihar and anti-investment". He said that they just nurtured "poor infrastructure, mafia raj, gunda raj, and corruption".

Further taking a swipe at the opposition, Modi said that the gist of their politics is "parivar ka sath, parivar ka vikas".

"They do not shy away from harming crores of families in Bihar for the benefit of their families. Babasaheb Ambedkar was against such politics," he added.