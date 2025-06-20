Search
Friday, Jun 20, 2025
In Bihar, PM Narendra Modi slams RJD over Lalu Yadav's feet near Ambedkar photo row: ‘No respect for Dalits’

ByHT News Desk
Jun 20, 2025 02:49 PM IST

Controversy erupted after a viral video showed the RJD chief's feet near the portrait of BR Ambedkar during his 78th birthday celebrations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday hit out at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav over allegations that he “insulted” BR Ambedkar during his birthday celebrations.

(Left to right) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Siwan and a screenshot of the purported video showing a portrait of BR Ambedkar during Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday celebration.(PTI and X/Pratyush Kanth)
(Left to right) Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Siwan and a screenshot of the purported video showing a portrait of BR Ambedkar during Lalu Prasad Yadav's birthday celebration.(PTI and X/Pratyush Kanth)

Controversy has erupted in Bihar earlier this week after a viral video showed the RJD chief's feet near the portrait of Ambedkar during his 78th birthday celebrations.

“The whole country saw what the RJD did to Babasaheb's photo recently.... I know that these people will never apologise because they have no respect for the Dalits and the backwards,” PM Narendra Modi said while addressing a rally in Bihar's Siwan.

"The RJD and Congress place Babasaheb's photo at their feet, while Modi keeps him in his heart," the prime minister added.

Further launching an attack on the RJD and the Congress, Modi accused them of pushing Bihar into poverty and lawlessness during their rule.

“The RJD and the Congress are responsible for the large-scale migration of labourers from Bihar and for the persistent poverty that plagued the state for decades,” Modi said.

Also Read | PM Modi slams 'jungle raj' leaders, says Bihar won't forgive those ‘abusing’ Maha Kumbh

He also claimed that the RJD-Congress governance model was focused on "enriching their own families while ignoring the needs of the people".

“During the Congress’s licence raj, their leaders became rich, but the public remained poor,” the prime minister said, reported PTI.

The prime minister also highlighted the achievements of the NDA government, saying that Bihar has witnessed significant infrastructure development in recent years.

Also Read | AAP’s entry could clutter Bihar’s poll fray, split Opp votes in direct face-off

"More than 1.5 crore houses have been provided with electricity connection. Water connection has been provided to 1.5 crore houses. More than 45 thousand Common Service Centres have been created. For Bihar's progress, we have to keep increasing this pace continuously. In the last 10 years, about 55 thousand km of rural roads have been built in Bihar," the prime minister said, according to ANI.

He also said that Bihar will play a big role in India's economic progress.

Assembly elections in Bihar are to be held later this year.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
