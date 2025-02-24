PM Modi slams 'jungle raj' leaders, says Bihar won't forgive those ‘abusing’ Maha Kumbh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack at the opposition in Bihar and said that those who believe in "jungle raj hate our heritage and faith", adding that the people of the state will never forgive those abuse Maha Kumbh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bihar CM Nitish Kumar during the launch of various development projects, in Bhagalpur, Bihar(PMO)

The prime minister's remark gains significance in the backdrop of heavy criticism from the opposition over the alleged mismanagement, accidents, lack of 'clean water' at the world's largest spiritual gathering.

While addressing a massive gathering in the Bhagalpur district, PM Modi expressed gratitude over his visit to the land of Mandarachal during the time of Maha Kumbh. "This land has faith, heritage and the potential of a developed India. This is the land of Shaheed Tilka Majhi. This is also the Silk City. Preparations are going on for Maha Shivratri here. In such a holy time, I have got the privilege of sending one more instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to many people in the country," he said.

PM slams ‘jungle raj’ leaders

He mentioned that the NDA government in the state and the Centre is work together to preserve the nation's glorious heritage and build a great future. However, "these people who believe in jungle raj (RJD) hate our heritage and our faith".

The prime minister said that the opposition is "abusing" the ongoing Maha Kumbh of Unity, the biggest festival of the nation's faith, unity and harmony. He noted how more than the entire population of Europe has taken a holy dip in the great Kumbh of unity.

"People who are annoyed with the Ram temple are not leaving any opportunity to curse the Maha Kumbh. I know that Bihar will never forgive those who abuse the Maha Kumbh," PM Modi added.

Last week, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had sparked controversy by terming Maha Kumbh Mela "meaningless", blaming the Railways for the stampede at the New Delhi station that killed 18 people.

Lalu lambasted the BJP-led central government over the incident and demanded that the railway minister resign.

Responding to a question about the large crowds heading to Prayagraj for the Mela, he said, "The Kumbh has no meaning...It is just meaningless."

Several other opposition leaders have also hit out at the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh as well as the Centre, with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav offering to send CM Yogi Adityanath a book on managing the Kumbh Mela.

Yadav had said that he would present a book on the Kumbh Mela study by Harvard University during his party's tenure in the state.

The stampede at the Maha Kumbh during the January 29 shahi snan, the recent deadly stampede at the New Delhi railway station and the massive influx of devotees moving towards the Mela have all been some of the major talking points. The issue over lack of 'pure water' has also been raised, with the opposition saying that the Triveni Sangam's water, where devotees are taking a holy dip during the Kumbh Mela, was not fit for bathing.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had clapped back at the 'baseless allegations', saying that circulating "fake videos" against Sanatan Dharma, "Maa Ganga, India or the Maha Kumbh" is like playing with the faith of the crores of people who have taken a holy dip at the ongoing Mela.

He said that the Sangam water is not only fit for dip but also for drinking, alleging a propaganda to malign Maha Kumbh after faecal bacteria report by the CPCB.