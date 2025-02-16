‘Kumbh is meaningless’: Lalu Prasad sparks row, blames Railways for New Delhi stampede

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday stirred controversy by calling the Maha Kumbh “meaningless” while blaming the Railways for the stampede in New Delhi that left 18 dead. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said that railway minister must resign after stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. (PTI FILE)

He also lashed out at the BJP-led central government over the New Delhi railway station incident, demanding the railway minister’s resignation.

“The stampede episode is very disturbing. It has exposed the inadequate arrangements made by the central government. The railway minister must resign after this incident… it’s a complete failure of the Railways,” said the former Union minister

At least 18 people were killed and over a dozen injured in the stampede that erupted late Saturday night at the crowded New Delhi railway station. Authorities were yet to confirm the exact number of casualties and injured from Bihar.

When asked about the large crowds heading to Prayagraj for the mega religious gathering, Prasad said, “The Kumbh has no meaning… It is just meaningless.”

Reacting to Prasad's remarks, Bihar BJP spokesperson Manoj Sharma said they exposed the RJD’s mindset towards the Hindu religion.

“He is making such comments due to his politics of appeasement. The RJD leaders have always insulted the religious sentiments of Hindus. The latest statement of Lalu Prasad calling the Maha Kumbh meaningless exposes the party’s mindset towards the Hindu religion,” said Sharma

A wrong platform change announcement may have triggered the stampede, according to sources quoted by PTI, a claim also made by some eyewitnesses.

Ravi Kumar, a vendor at the station for 12 years, told PTI that as soon as the announcement was made, people surged forward, pushing each other. Those who fell were trampled in the rush.

Northern Railway's chief public relations officer, Himanshu Upadhyay, said the Patna-bound Magadh Express was at platform 14, while the New Delhi-Jammu Uttar Sampark Kranti Express was at platform 15 when the incident took place.