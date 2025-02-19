'Sangam water fit for dip': UP CM Yogi calls faecal bacteria report ‘propaganda’ to malign Maha Kumbh

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that making baseless allegations or circulating “fake videos” against Sanatan Dharma, “Maa Ganga, India or the Maha Kumbh” is like playing with the faith of the crores of people who have taken a holy dip at the ongoing Mela in Prayagraj. Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath speaks during the first day of Budget Session 2025-26, at the state Legislative Assembly in Lucknow on Tuesday. (ANI )

CM Yogi Adityanath also said that Sangam water is fit for dip and alleged propaganda to malign Maha Kumbh after faecal bacteria report by the CPCB.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that various locations in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh were not conforming to the primary water quality for bathing with respect to the level of faecal coliform.

Faecal coliform bacteria are found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals and humans. They are commonly used as indicators of potential contamination in water, as their presence suggests that the water may also contain harmful pathogens, such as viruses, parasites, or other bacteria, that originate from faecal matter or stool that is excreted from the intestines of animals and humans.

Yogi on Maha Kumbh stampede

Speaking in the UP assembly on Wednesday, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “This event is not organised by any particular party or organisation... This event is of the society, the government is there as a servant to complete its responsibilities... It is our good fortune that our government got the opportunity to associate with the Maha Kumbh of this century... The country and the world have participated in this event and have taken it to new heights of success, ignoring all the false campaigns.”

Seven days of the Maha Kumbh are left, and as per the figures, more than 56 crore devotees have taken a holy dip till this afternoon, Yogi Adityanath said.

Offering condolences to the victims of the Maha Kumbh stampede that took place on January 29, Yogi Adityanath said, “Our sympathies are with all those who were victims of the stampede... and those who lost their lives in road accidents while travelling for Kumbh. Our condolences are with the family members, the government stands with them, the government will help them in every possible way but how appropriate is it to politicise this?”