Maha Kumbh: What Is faecal bacteria, found in alarming levels in Prayagraj waters?

The Ganga River in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, a revered spiritual site, is facing significant contamination, with government agency finding alarming levels of ‘faecal coliform’ bacteria amid the Maha Kumbh Mela during which over 50 crore people have taken dip in the Ganges there. Prayagraj: Devotees gather at the Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025, in Prayagraj, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2025. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_18_2025_000276A)(PTI)

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that various locations in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh were not conforming to the primary water quality for bathing with respect to the level of faecal coliform.

What is faecal coliform bacteria?

Faecal coliform bacteria are found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals and humans. They are commonly used as indicators of potential contamination in water, as their presence suggests that the water may also contain harmful pathogens, such as viruses, parasites, or other bacteria, that originate from faecal matter or stool that is excreted from the intestines of animals and humans.

Fecal coliforms are often tested for in water quality assessments to determine whether water is safe for drinking, swimming, or other recreational activities.

Faecal coliform pollution, driven by the presence of faecal coliform bacteria, poses serious health risks. These bacteria can cause various health problems, including nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and more severe infections. As a result, greater awareness among bathers is crucial.

The CPCB has reported that the river is heavily polluted with faecal coliform bacteria, primarily due to untreated sewage.

How harmful is faecal coliform bacteria?

During the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela, the CPCB report indicates that faecal coliform levels are far above the safe limit of 2,500 units per 100 millilitres, making the river particularly dangerous for those entering it.

With millions of pilgrims flocking to Prayagraj for this occasion, the risk of waterborne diseases has increased significantly. The situation is made worse by the discharge of untreated sewage from surrounding areas, making the water unsafe for direct contact.

Exposure to this contaminated water can lead to a range of health issues, including gastrointestinal infections, skin rashes, eye irritations, and serious conditions like typhoid and hepatitis A.

Additionally, inhaling contaminated water droplets can cause respiratory infections, especially among vulnerable groups such as the elderly and young children.

Beyond the immediate risks to the pilgrims, this pollution also poses a significant threat to local communities who rely on the Ganga for their daily needs. The continuous exposure to faecal bacteria in the water increases the likelihood of infections, affecting the skin, digestive system, and respiratory health.

Long-term exposure to the pollution has been linked to a higher risk of certain types of cancer, including bladder and colon cancer.