'Sending Hindi book': Akhilesh's dig at Yogi Adityanath over Kumbh 'mismanagement', water

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said that he will present a book on the Kumbh Mela study by Harvard University during his tenure to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.(Mushtaq Ali/Hindustan Times)

He quipped that he had previously sent Adityanath an English version of the book for “decoration purposes” but would now send a Hindi version so that “he can actually read it.”

“The study on Kumbh by Harward University was sent to CM through speaker...it was in English,” Yadav said. “...I am sending one in Hindi for him to read.”

Earlier this week, in a post on X, the Samajwadi Party said that Harvard University and world organisations praised the SP government's management of Kumbh Mela 2013.

"He (CM) should read this book for lessons on how successful events are organised," the post read.

Yadav had also shared a photograph of the book saying: "Reading a good book is a good habit. One can read this book for expertise in managing such events."

Akhilesh calls UP budget 'second last' of Yogi govt

In Thursday's press conference, Akhilesh Yadav also dismissed the Uttar Pradesh budget presented by the Yogi Adityanath-led government, calling it the BJP's "second last budget" in the state.

Yadav also claimed that the budget has no connection with the promises made in the BJP's manifesto.

“Today is a special day as this is the second last budget of this government,” the former chief minister said at the press conference. “After this, there will be the final budget, and then we will get a new government.”

He also took a dig at the BJP's repeated claims of presenting the "biggest budget", saying that every new budget is naturally larger than the previous one.

"Every time they present a budget, they say it's the biggest one. This statement can be made by any government because every budget is bound to be bigger than the last," he remarked.

Yadav also criticised the Uttar Pradesh government over reports of faecal contamination in the waters of Triveni Sangam, where people in multitudes are taking a dip during the ongoing MahaKumbh.

Citing the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB) report to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) about the water quality, he said that the data on pollution in Ganga by the Central government agency is colliding with the one in Uttar Pradesh.

“There is a confrontation it seems,” Yadav said. “Will the UP Govt say that Delhi govt is not Sanatani. Should we believe what Delhi is saying? Be it data of UP Pollution Board or Delhi Pollution Board ... BJP leaders should be given water from Kumbh to use for making food, drinking and bathing.”

Maha Kumbh water quality row

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that various locations in Prayagraj during the ongoing Maha Kumbh were not conforming to the primary water quality for bathing to the level of faecal coliform.

Faecal coliform bacteria are found in the intestines of warm-blooded animals and humans. They are commonly used as indicators of potential contamination in water, as their presence suggests that the water may also contain harmful pathogens, such as viruses, parasites, or other bacteria, that originate from faecal matter or stool that is excreted from the intestines of animals and humans.

The Uttar Pradesh government has dismissed the report, with UP CM Yogi Adityanath saying that the water at the Sangam site is suitable for both bathing and ritual drinking.

Adityanath said that reports of severe contamination of Maha Kumbh water were misleading.