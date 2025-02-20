Yogi compares 2013 and 2025 Kumbhs, attacks SP

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday attacked the Samajwadi Party while comparing the arrangements made during the Kumbh Mela 2013 when the SP was in power with the Mahakumbh 2025 under the BJP government. Devotees take a holy dip at the Sangam during the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela 2025 in Prayagraj on Tuesday (PTI)

“The Kumbh of 2013 was a victim of administrative negligence and mismanagement, while the Mahakumbh 2025 is being organised with better facilities and well-planned arrangements,” he said in the state legislative assembly.

“Those responsible for the mismanagement in 2013 are today criticising the Mahakumbh 2025. After the stampede at the Prayag station in 2013, the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had lashed out at the central government,” he said.

Terming the 2013 Kumbh as an event of chaos and corruption, the chief minister said the central government had spent ₹1141.63 crore and the SP government had spent ₹10.57 crore, yet 59% of the work could not be completed by the time the Mela started.

“According to the CAG report, in 2013, while devotees were taking a holy dip, the administration was indulging in corruption. The 2013 Kumbh witnessed the lack of basic facilities,” he said.

This time, the Mahakumbh being organised for 45 days, while in 2013, the Kumbh duration was 55 days, he said.

“In 2013, the area of the Kumbh was only 1936 hectares, while this time it is being organised on more than 10,000 acres. A total of 14 sectors were established in 2013. In 2025, their number has increased to 25. In 2013, there were parking arrangement on 635 hectares, this time it has been expanded to 1850 hectares for more than six lakh four-wheelers,” he said.

In 2013, there was no permanent ghat, river front or ROB in Prayagraj, while in 2019 nine ROBs and nine underpasses were built. Fourteen flyovers, nine permanent ghats and seven river fronts have been prepared for the 2025 event. The length of temporary ghats was only four km in 2013, which has been increased to 12 km in 2025, he said.

In 2013, there were no shuttle buses for the devotees, while this time 550 shuttle buses have been deployed. The number of roadways buses has been increased from 2300 to 7000. Bus stands in Prayagraj have also been increased from three to seven, the chief minister said.

He said in 2013, only 55 km of roads were widened, while in 2019, 125 roads were widened from two to four lanes and four to six lanes. More than 200 roads have been widened in 2025.

In the 2025 Mahakumbh, over 1.5 lakh toilets, 500 km of checkered plates, 30 pontoon bridges, 2000 changing rooms, 125 ambulances, seven river ambulances, one air ambulance, 7000 sanitation workers, 2500 Gangadoots, 5000 Kumbh Seva Mitras and 10,000 other employees have been provided.

Over 75,000 police officers and employees have been deployed for security and traffic, he said.

More than 2700 CCTV cameras and 20 drone cameras have been installed at the Mahakumbh 2025, he added.

The central and state governments have spent ₹7500 crore, out of which ₹1500 crore has been spent on organising the Mahakumbh and the remaining amount on infrastructure expansion of Prayagraj. Till Wednesday, 750 flights, planes and chartered aircraft have landed in Prayagraj.

“More than 3000 special trains are being run for devotees,” he said.