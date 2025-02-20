Sangam water fit to bathe in, even drink, insists Yogi Adityanath

The water at the Sangam site is fit for both bathing and ritual drinking, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday, dismissing reports by India’s pollution watchdog that warned earlier this week of high faecal matter contamination at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. To be sure, CPCB took water samples on January 12, 13, 15, 19, 20 and 24 from various locations in the Ganga and Yamuna, and found the faecal coliform levels to be between2,000-49,000MPN/100ml,as against the acceptable limit of 2,500 MPN/100ml. (PTI)

Speaking in the assembly, Adityanath said reports of severe contamination of Maha Kumbh water were misleading, days after the Central Pollution Control Board told the National Green Tribunal that water at several locations at the Maha Kumbh was contaminated with high levels of faecal coliform and not fit for bathing.

Adityanath pointed to reports by the state pollution control board and said that all the pipes and drains in and around the Sangam were taped, and the water was being released only after purification.

“The UP and CPCB are continuously monitoring water quality, and recent reports confirm that the water at the Sangam is now fit for both bathing and ritual drinking (aachman),” he said.

“This means that the false campaign was done only to defame the Maha Kumbh,” he added.

Adityanath was replying to the adjournment motion moved by the Samajwadi Party and Congress over the alleged mismanagement at the Maha Kumbh. He also attacked the Opposition and said it was constantly spreading “false propaganda” and trying to “mislead people”.

Adityanath said the amount of Biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) – a measure of how much oxygen is needed to break down organic matter in water– near the Sangam was less than 3, and the dissolved oxygen level was around 8-9. “The reasons for increased faecal coliform can be several, such as sewage leakage and animal waste, but the amount of faecal coliform in Prayagraj is, as per the standards, less than 2,500 MPN per 100 ml,” he said.

The CM said CPCB also confirmed that the water met cleanliness standards.

“In January and February, faecal coliform levels at the Sangam nose were found to be within the acceptable range, below 2,500 MPN per 100ml, according to the UP pollution board,” he said.

The CPCB report said that the water quality was not within the permissible limit at various locations. “A large number of people bathe in the river at Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh Mela, including on auspicious bathing days, which eventually leads to an increase in faecal concentration,” the report said.

The UP Pollution Control Board (UPPCB), however, on Wednesday submitted a fresh report on the water quality at the Sangam to NGT, saying that the faecal coliform level was at 2,400MPN/100ml, making it fit for bathing. “The water quality at Sangam is fit for bathing according to the water sample report. Level of faecal coliform was reported at 2,400 mpn/100ml, which is within prescribed limit,” UPPCB chairman Ravindra Pratap Singh said.

The CPCB report from February 3, had pointed out many violations. “The river water quality was not conforming to the primary water quality for bathing with respect to faecal coliform (FC) at all the monitored locations on various occasions. A large number of people bathe in the river at Prayagraj during the Maha Kumbh Mela, including on auspicious bathing days, which eventually leads to an increase in faecal concentration,” the report had said.

Medical experts have warned that exposure to this level of contaminated water can lead to a range of health issues, including gastrointestinal infections, skin rashes, eye irritations, and serious conditions like typhoid and hepatitis A.

Adityanath also touched upon the stampede at the Maha Kumbh last month, saying 30 people died and 36 were injured. In a separate incident, seven devotees died, he added, confirming for the first time the occurrence of a second stampede. Due to the promptness of the administration and the discipline of the devotees, the situation was brought under control quickly, he said.

The surging crowds at the Maha Kumbh have triggered chaos far and wide, increased pressure at nodal railway stations across the country, and choked roads not just in UP but also neighbouring states. Tens of thousands of people converged at the New Delhi Railway Station last Saturday, resulting in a stampede that killed 18 people.,

Highlighting the improvement in the cleanliness of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, CM said that in Maha Kumbh 2013 – when the SP was in power – pollution levels were so severe that the Prime Minister of Mauritius refused to take a dip.

There are better facilities and well-planned arrangements this year, but those responsible for the 2013 “mismanagement” are now criticising the 2025 Maha Kumbh, he said.

“The 2013 kumbh under the then Samajwadi Party government was marred by accidents and large-scale corruption,” he said.

In his speech, Adityanath also said Opposition attempts to “malign” the event with false narratives and show disrespect toward Sanatana Dharma will not be tolerated.

He said the Maha Kumbh was not just a religious event but a symbol of India’s cultural and spiritual heritage, but the Opposition was constantly spreading “false propaganda” and disregarding its significance.They are trying to “mislead people”, but the state’s government is committed to making the event historic and grand, he said.

“Sanatan Dharma is the soul of India, and it is our duty to uphold its dignity. The Opposition’s attempts to malign the Maha Kumbh with false narratives will not be tolerated,” he said on the second day of the budget session.

Adityanath accused the Samajwadi Party of questioning the grandeur of the event and attempting to create confusion among the masses. “The Opposition labelled Mahakumbh as a waste of money. The social media posts of the opposition leaders bring to light their negative rhetoric against Sanatana Dharma. You may have your values and behavior, but no civilised society can ever accept such remarks,” he said.

Hitting out at Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and RJD leader Lalu Prasad, Adityanath accused them of making irresponsible statements.

He especially hit out at Banerjee, who had called Maha Kumbh a “Mrityu kumbh” a day ago, and said “To call Maha Kumbh Mrityu Kumbh is playing with the sentiments of 560 million people, who have so far taken holy dip at the Sangam.”

The Maha Kumbh is not a new event but a tradition rooted in Vedic scriptures such as the Rigveda, Atharvaveda, and Shrimad Bhagwat Purana,” he said.

He said that his government made every effort to make the Maha Kumbh a grand event, and so far, over 560 million devotees have taken the holy dip. He said that in 2013, when the SP was in power, its own leaders were stopped from visiting Prayagraj, but this time, they visited and even praised the arrangements made by the current administration.He also said that protecting Sanatan Dharma ensured the well-being of humanity.

The Congress hit back at Adityanath. “It was the responsibility of the government to ensure proper arrangements for the devotees and ensure cleaniness. The government is also hiding the stampede death figures,” Congress leader Aradhana Mishra Mona said.