Maha Kumbh: Sangam water ‘unsafe’ due to high BOD level, CPCB drops fresh report after faecal bacteria findings

The water in the Ganga at Triveni Sangam, the river's meeting point with the Yamuna and the holy Saraswati rivers in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, is currently ‘unsafe' for bathing, as it exceeds the prescribed limit for biological oxygen demand (BOD), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Only a week to go before the closing of the grand Maha Kumbh Mela, and devotees are rushing to the Triveni Sangam, more than ever before, just to take a holy dip at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. The festival has so far witnessed more than 52 crore devotees taking a dip at the Sangam. (PTI)

BOD, a key parameter to determine water quality, refers to the amount of oxygen required by aerobic microorganisms to break down organic material in a water body. While a higher BOD level indicates more organic content in the water, river water is considered ‘fit’ for bathing if the BOD level is less than 3 milligrams per litre.

CPCB's data shows the Sangam water is currently exceeding this limit.

Date BOD level (milligrams per litre; as per CPCB) Jan 13 3.94 Jan 14 2.28 Jan 15 1 Jan 16 5.09 Jan 18 4.6 Jan 19 4.29 Jan 24 4.08 Jan 29 3.26 View All Prev Next

In a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal on February 3, the CPCB said the river water quality ‘did not meet’ bathing standards during monitoring on January 12-13 at most locations in Prayagraj.

“However, after that, organic pollution (in terms of BOD) started to decrease due to freshwater intrusion at upstream locations. After January 13, 2025, river water quality (is) conforming (to) the bathing criteria w.r.t. BOD except (at) Lord Curzon bridge on river Ganga on January 19, 2025,” the CPCB report read.

Uttar Pradesh government officials say10,000 to 11,000 cusecs of water is being released into the Ganga to ensure it meets bathing standards.

Maha Kumbh 2025

Currently, millions of people are taking a dip in the Sangam every day, at the ongoing Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13 in Prayagraj and will conclude on February 26.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 54 crore people have taken a dip in the sacred water of Triveni Sangam so far.

(With PTI inputs)