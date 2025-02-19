Menu Explore
Maha Kumbh: Sangam water ‘unsafe’ due to high BOD level, CPCB drops fresh report after faecal bacteria findings

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 19, 2025 08:33 PM IST

According to Central Pollution Control Board data, the BOD level at Sangam was 3.94 milligrams per litre on January 13, when the Maha Kumbh started.

The water in the Ganga at Triveni Sangam, the river's meeting point with the Yamuna and the holy Saraswati rivers in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, is currently ‘unsafe' for bathing, as it exceeds the prescribed limit for biological oxygen demand (BOD), according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Only a week to go before the closing of the grand Maha Kumbh Mela, and devotees are rushing to the Triveni Sangam, more than ever before, just to take a holy dip at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. The festival has so far witnessed more than 52 crore devotees taking a dip at the Sangam. (PTI)
Only a week to go before the closing of the grand Maha Kumbh Mela, and devotees are rushing to the Triveni Sangam, more than ever before, just to take a holy dip at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati. The festival has so far witnessed more than 52 crore devotees taking a dip at the Sangam.

Also Read | 'Sangam water fit for drinking': UP CM Yogi calls faecal bacteria report ‘propaganda’ to malign Maha Kumbh

BOD, a key parameter to determine water quality, refers to the amount of oxygen required by aerobic microorganisms to break down organic material in a water body. While a higher BOD level indicates more organic content in the water, river water is considered ‘fit’ for bathing if the BOD level is less than 3 milligrams per litre.

CPCB's data shows the Sangam water is currently exceeding this limit.

DateBOD level (milligrams per litre; as per CPCB)
Jan 133.94
Jan 142.28
Jan 151
Jan 165.09
Jan 184.6
Jan 194.29
Jan 244.08
Jan 293.26

In a report submitted to the National Green Tribunal on February 3, the CPCB said the river water quality ‘did not meet’ bathing standards during monitoring on January 12-13 at most locations in Prayagraj.

“However, after that, organic pollution (in terms of BOD) started to decrease due to freshwater intrusion at upstream locations. After January 13, 2025, river water quality (is) conforming (to) the bathing criteria w.r.t. BOD except (at) Lord Curzon bridge on river Ganga on January 19, 2025,” the CPCB report read.

Uttar Pradesh government officials say10,000 to 11,000 cusecs of water is being released into the Ganga to ensure it meets bathing standards.

Maha Kumbh 2025

Currently, millions of people are taking a dip in the Sangam every day, at the ongoing Maha Kumbh, which began on January 13 in Prayagraj and will conclude on February 26.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh: Surge in devotees leaves a trail of garbage in Ganga, Yamuna

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 54 crore people have taken a dip in the sacred water of Triveni Sangam so far.

(With PTI inputs)

See More
