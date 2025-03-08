PM flags rising obesity, stresses on dietary cuts

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday stressed the need to fight obesity, calling it the root cause of many diseases, and cited a report which claimed that nearly 440 million people in India may be obese by 2050. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister C.R. Patil and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during the launch of Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign, in Surat, Gujarat. (PTI)

Speaking at a rally in Silvassa after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹2,580 crore in Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, the prime minister urged people to fight the chronic health condition characterised by excessive body fat by reducing edible oil consumption by 10% and doing regular physical exercises.

“Diseases linked to our lifestyle are posing a huge risk to our health today. Obesity is one of them because it is the root cause of many diseases. According to a recent report, nearly 44 crore (440) people in India may be obese by 2050. This figure is huge and it is equally scary,” Modi emphasised, referring to The Lancet journal report that termed India’s increasing obesity trend “dangerous”.

If the findings of the report turn out to be true, the PM said, one in every three people in the country may be suffering from obesity by 2050.

Stressing the urgent need for lifestyle changes to prevent long-term health complications, Modi warned that obesity will prove dangerous for people’s health and everyone must start trying to overcome this situation.

“I have already made an appeal that people should reduce their edible oil consumption by 10%. I want all of you to take a pledge that you will buy 10% less oil. Regular exercises and cycling will also help you in reducing obesity,” Modi told the gathering, reiterating the appeal he made to the people across the country during the 119th episode of his monthly Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast on February 23.

In his address, PM Modi said the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre is planning to open 25,000 new Jan Aushadhi Kendras across the country as part of its endeavour to make medicines available at affordable prices, pointing out that the middle class and the poor have saved nearly ₹30,000 crore so far by purchasing medicines from these government-run subsidised medicine shops.

PM Modi sought cooperation of the local residents to turn the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu into a developed enclave on the lines of Singapore.

“There was a time when Singapore was just a small village of fishermen. But, thanks to the determination of its people, Singapore became what it is today. If people of this Union Territory are ready to show similar commitment, I am ready to stand with you in your endeavour,” he said.

The PM is on a two-day visit to Gujarat and the Union territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli on Friday and Saturday.

Among the projects he launched in the UT, included the inauguration of a 450-bed hospital in Silvassa, two circuit houses in Diu, a toy train in Daman and several anganwadis and schools.

The NAMO Hospital (Phase I), built at a cost of ₹460 crore, is expected to significantly strengthen healthcare services in the Centre-administered territory, officials said.

‘ ₹32L-cr Mudra loans disbursed’

Later in the day, PM Modi launched the Surat Food Security Saturation Campaign, saying it will serve as an inspiration for other districts in his home state of Gujarat to achieve the goal of 100% saturation of various government schemes.

Addressing the gathering in Surat, Modi said his government has disbursed loans worth ₹32 lakh crore without any guarantees to the poor and needy under the PM Mudra Yojana, as he took a veiled swipe at the Congress pointing to the latter’s loss in the Delhi assembly polls.

“We have disbursed ₹32 lakh crore to poor citizens under MUDRA so far. Those who abuse us, those with zero seats may not be able to count the zeros in ₹32 lakh crore,” he said.

A flagship scheme of the Centre launched in 2015, the PM MUDRA Yojana extends affordable credit to micro and small enterprises.