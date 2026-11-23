A 110-metre motor bridge connecting India and Nepal at Chharchhum near Dharchula, over the Kali River in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district, was virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Balendra Shah from New Delhi on Monday.

After the inauguration at around 2.15 pm in New Delhi, transportation was immediately flagged off on the bridge in Pithoragarh (HT Photo) more less

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In a joint press statement with Shah, Modi said the Dharchula road bridge between Uttarakhand and Nepal had been inaugurated and the foundation stone for an integrated check post at Banbasa had also been laid. He said the “initiatives would facilitate trade and the movement of people between Uttarakhand and Nepal”.

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Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the inauguration of the Chharchhum motor bridge would give a “fresh impetus to India-Nepal ties and the development of border regions”.

Deep Dive Where is the new India-Nepal motor bridge and what does it connect? The 110-metre bridge is at Chharchhum near Dharchula, over the Kali River in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district. It connects India with Nepal. How will the Chharchhum bridge benefit people and businesses near the India-Nepal border? The bridge is expected to improve cross-border connectivity and make trade and movement of people easier. It may also support tourism, local-product marketing and other economic activities. How long and wide is the Chharchhum motor bridge? The bridge is 110 metres long and 10.5 metres wide, with a 7.5-metre carriageway. It is the second motorable bridge along Uttarakhand’s border with Nepal.

Dhami said the project would strengthen the historic and friendly relations between the two countries and reinforce their social and cultural ties.

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{{^usCountry}} Recalling that he had laid the foundation stone for the bridge on September 19, 2022, Dhami described its inauguration as a matter of joy and pride for residents of the border region. He said the bridge would improve connectivity between border areas of India and Nepal and facilitate trade, tourism, marketing of local products and other economic activities. “Traders, entrepreneurs and residents of border areas would particularly benefit from the improved connectivity,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recalling that he had laid the foundation stone for the bridge on September 19, 2022, Dhami described its inauguration as a matter of joy and pride for residents of the border region. He said the bridge would improve connectivity between border areas of India and Nepal and facilitate trade, tourism, marketing of local products and other economic activities. “Traders, entrepreneurs and residents of border areas would particularly benefit from the improved connectivity,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Dhami said Uttarakhand’s border regions had strategic, cultural and economic importance. “The state government is working to improve infrastructure, including roads, communication, healthcare and education, in these areas,” he said.

“Improved connectivity in border villages would strengthen the local economy and create new employment and self-employment opportunities,” he said.

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Dhami said development in the country’s border regions had gained momentum under the leadership of PM Modi, and efforts were being made to develop border villages as the country’s “first villages”.

The bridge is the second motorable bridge along the India-Nepal border in Uttarakhand, with the other one located at Banbasa in Champawat district. Construction of the Chharchhum bridge began in 2022, with its foundation stone laid by Dhami.

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The bridge is 110 metres long and 10.5 metres wide, with a 7.5-metre carriageway, PWD officials said.

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Transportation was immediately flagged off on the bridge after its inauguration at around 2.15pm in New Delhi, Pithoragarh district magistrate Ashish Kumar Bhatgai, who was present at the site, said.

The inauguration was welcomed by people in Nepal’s far-western region, who said the bridge would boost trade and commercial activities. Mahesh Baral, a social worker in Baitari district, said the bridge would become a major trading point for the region and improve trading facilities in Dharchula, Baitari, Dadeldhura, Bajhang, Bajura, Humla and Jumla districts.