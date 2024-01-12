PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ ahead of Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced he will undertake a 11-day anushthan (rituals) ahead of the January 22 ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram temple.



“Only 11 days are left for Ram Lalla's ‘pran pratishtha’ in Ayodhya. I am fortunate to witness the auspicious occasion. God has asked me to represent the people of India during the ceremony. Keeping in mind, I am beginning an 11-day special ritual from today. I seek blessings from all of you,” the prime minister said in a video message on social platform X.



ALSO READ: PM Modi lauds singer Hariharan's Ram Bhajan ahead of Ayodhya temple inauguration



“I am short of words to express my emotions at this point of time. It is an initiative on my part,” Modi said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi(PTI file)

Significance of PM Modi's 11-day anushthan

According to Hindu shastras, ‘pran pratishtha’ of a deity's idol is a detailed ritual. There are specific rules laid down which need to be followed before the ceremony.



Prime Minister Modi has decided to rigorously follow all the rituals despite hectic schedule and responsibilities. As a result, he has embarked on a 11-day anushthan.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

In Hindu scriptures, there are specific instructions laid down for the fast ahead of the consecration. As part of his daily routine, the prime minister follows rituals like Brahma Muhurat Jagran, prayers and a simple diet.

The prime minister will preside over the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Preparations are in the last stages for the event as several VVIP guests from India and abroad have received invitations for the ceremony.

The Vedic rituals will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony. Lakshmi Kant Dixit, a priest from Varanasi, will perform the main ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony on January 22.



ALSO READ: Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir will be 161 feet tall with five Mandapas: Temple Trust

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised, in which thousands of devotees will be fed. Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are also gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the grand ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.