PM Modi lauds singer Hariharan's Ram Bhajan ahead of Ayodhya temple inauguration

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday lauded singer Hariharan's Ram Bhajan ahead of the temple inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22. Sharing the devotional song on X, formerly known as Twitter, Modi said it is going to immerse everyone in the devotion of Lord Ram. Prime Minister Narendra Modi

“This Ram Bhajan decorated with the wonderful tunes of Hariharan ji is going to immerse everyone in the devotion of Lord Shri Ram. You too must enjoy this beautiful bhajan,” PM Modi wrote on X as he shared a YouTube link to the devotional song.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Earlier on Sunday, Modi praised Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari for her bhajan ‘Shree Ram Ghar Aaye’ - based on Lord Ram and Ayodhya. Calling the song 'emotional, PM Modi said, “The wait for the arrival of Ram Lala in the divine grand temple of Lord Shri Ram in Ayodhya is about to end. My family members across the country are eagerly waiting for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya.”

The devotional song first posted on January 1, is written by Sunita Joshi and composed by Maulik Mehta.

Before this, PM Modi has shared similar devotional songs based on Lord Ram sung by singers Swasti Mehul, Jubin Nautiyal, Hansraj Raghuwanshi, and Swati Mishra.

Ram Mandir inauguration

Preparations are underway in full swing for the Ram temple inauguration in Ayodhya on January 22. According to officials, the vedic rituals for the consecration ceremony will begin on January 16 and continue for seven days till the main event. While a priest from Varanasi - Lakshmi Kant Dixit - will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony on January 22, PM Modi is expected to grace the grand temple's idol installation.

The event has garnered significant attention, with several VVIP guests from India and abroad receiving invitations to participate in the auspicious occasion in Ayodhya.