Ayodhya Trust shares photos of Ram Janmabhoomi Temple adorned in nightlight. See here

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust on Monday shared a few pictures of the construction of the temple bathed in night light. Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust shared picture of Ram Temple premises as it looks during the night.(X/ @ANI)

The temple trust shared the pictures of the sculpture of Jatayu, a significant character in the Ramayana installed on Kuber Fort in the temple premises and glimpses of exquisitely carved figures of deities, gods, and goddesses adorning the pillars and walls of the temple in the nighttime.

Last month, the trust's general secretary and VHP leader, Champat Rai, shared photos of the sanctum-sanctorum (garbha griha) of the temple. In the consecration ceremony, the idol of Ram Lalla will be placed in the sanctum-sanctorum of the newly built Ram temple and thereafter it will be opened for devotees.

The temple trust often shares photos showing the current status of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. The construction of the temple has been progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of the trust.

According to the trust, the Ram Mandir, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, is a three-storied shrine, measuring 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height. It has a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. It features five Mandaps (halls) -- Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prarthna and Kirtan Mandaps.

The preparations are in full swing for the ‘pran-prathistha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

Idols of elephants, lions, Lord Hanuman and Garuda, 'vahana' of Lord Vishnu , have been installed at the entrance gate of the Ram Temple.

Rai also shared the details of the idol of Lord Ram which will be installed in the temple. He said the idol is in the form of a five-year-old child and has been made using dark-coloured stone and is 51 inches tall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He will perform the rituals in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15 pm.

Invitation cards for the consecration ceremony have been sent out to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs including priests, donors and several politicians.