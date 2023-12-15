Ayodhya Trust shares photos of 1st floor of Ram Janmabhoomi temple. See here

Ahead of the consecration ceremony (pran prathistha) of the Ram Lala temple in Ayodhya on January 22, Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has shared a few pictures of the ongoing construction work of the first floor of the Ram Lala temple on Friday. Ram Temple(X/ @ShriRamTeerth)

While sharing the images of the ongoing work on X (formerly Twitter), the temple trust said, “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir first floor - Construction Progress.”

Last week, trust's general secretary and VHP leader Champat Rai shared photos of the sanctum-sanctorum (garbha griha) of the temple. In the consecration ceremony, the idol of Ram Lalla will be placed in the sanctum-sanctorum of the newly built Ram temple and thereafter it will be opened for devotees.

Rai earlier said that the idol depicting the child form of Lord Ram is 90% ready which is being constructed at three locations in the temple town.

"At Ram Janambhoomi temple, a 4'3'' idol depicting the 5-year-old child form of Lord Ram is being constructed at three locations in Ayodhya. Three artisans are building the idol on three different pieces of stone, and one of the idols will be accepted by the Lord. These idols are 90 percent ready, and the finishing work will take about a week to be done,' Rai said.

The temple trust, overseeing the construction work of the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, has often shared photos of the under-construction temple, and carvings inside the temple. The construction of the temple has been progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of the trust.

Invitation cards for the consecration ceremony have been sent out to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs including priests, donors and several politicians.

Additionally, several tent cities are being developed in the temple town to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive for the pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22 next year, an official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He will perform the rituals in sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15 pm during the pran-pratishtha.

The foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.