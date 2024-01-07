Watch: Varanasi students make 5-feet-long diya for Ram temple ‘Pran-Prathistha’ ceremony

Ahead of the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple consecration ceremony on January 22 in Ayodhya, students in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi crafted a 'five-foot-long diya' from the soil of the Ganga river to be lighted on the mega event day. Five foot long diya being crafted with the soil of the Ganga river in Varanasi for the upcoming Ram Temple consecration ceremony.(PTI)

One of the students who made the Diya said to the news agency PTI that it took them 10 days to craft the lamp, which is 5 feet long, 4 feet wide and 1.5 feet in height. They even plan to send the giant diya to Ayodhya.

The preparations are in full swing for the ‘pran-prathistha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

Idols of elephants, lions, Lord Hanuman and Garuda, 'vahana' of Lord Vishnu , have been installed at the entrance gate of the Janmabhoomi Temple.

Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Ram Temple Trust, has shared the details of the idol of Lord Ram which will be installed in the temple. Rai said the idol is in the form of a five-year-old child and has been made using dark-coloured stone and is 51 inches tall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. He will perform the rituals in the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram Temple at around 12.15 pm.

Invitation cards for the consecration ceremony have been sent out to over 7,000 guests, including 3,000 VVIPs including priests, donors and several politicians. Additionally, several tent cities are being developed in the temple town to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive for the pran-pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22.

The Ram Temple complex, constructed in the traditional Nagara style, will measure 380 feet in length (east-west direction), 250 feet in width, and 161 feet in height.

The foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.

The Ram temple will be opened for devotees on January 23.