India and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean) and its dialogue partners should work together to ensure security and freedom of navigation at sea amid conflicts around the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday while proposing a “Seafarers’ Safety Initiative” to strengthen cooperation in emergency response.

Addressing the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Manila, Modi noted that merchant vessels and seafarers are being targeted on international waterways and said the East Asia Summit has emerged as a key platform for finding solutions to common challenges. (Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI)

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Addressing the East Asia Summit (EAS) in Manila, Modi noted that merchant vessels and seafarers are being targeted on international waterways and said the East Asia Summit has emerged as a key platform for finding solutions to common challenges. He reiterated India’s commitment to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific, and support for all efforts to peacefully resolve the conflicts in Ukraine and West Asia.

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“Our seas are the lifeline of our shared prosperity. Ensuring their security and freedom of navigation is our responsibility,” Modi said, speaking in Hindi. “Toward this end, we are launching a Seafarers’ Safety Initiative, which will enhance cooperation in joint training and emergency response.”

Deep Dive What is the Seafarers’ Safety Initiative proposed by PM Modi? It is an initiative to strengthen cooperation on seafarer safety, including joint training and emergency response. Modi proposed it at the East Asia Summit. Why did PM Modi call for a Seafarers’ Safety Initiative? Modi said merchant vessels and seafarers are being targeted on international waterways amid conflicts. He called maritime security and freedom of navigation essential to shared prosperity. How will the Seafarers’ Safety Initiative improve maritime safety? The initiative is intended to enhance cooperation through joint training and emergency response. Modi called for India, ASEAN and the summit’s dialogue partners to work together on maritime security.

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{{^usCountry}} Modi’s remarks came two months after New Delhi launched the Seafarers Emergency Support Network at the Brics Summit, and India, the second largest source of seafarers, and Liberia, which has the largest shipping registry by tonnage, joined hands to establish the “Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers”. Fifteen Indian seafarers have been killed in the West Asia conflict, while five more have died in attacks in the Black Sea. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Modi’s remarks came two months after New Delhi launched the Seafarers Emergency Support Network at the Brics Summit, and India, the second largest source of seafarers, and Liberia, which has the largest shipping registry by tonnage, joined hands to establish the “Group of Friends on Safety and Security of Shipping and Seafarers”. Fifteen Indian seafarers have been killed in the West Asia conflict, while five more have died in attacks in the Black Sea. {{/usCountry}}

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India has a total of more than 320,000 seafarers – the second highest in the world after the Philippines – and more than 18,000 are on vessels in West Asia.

Modi highlighted the cost of conflicts in terms of increased pressure on food, fuel and fertiliser supplies and also pointed to the serious threat of terrorism, new cross-border crimes such as cyber fraud and online scams. “What the world needs most today is peace, stability and predictability,” he said.

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He described the East Asia Summit – which brings together the 11 Asean member states and Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, South Korea, Russia and the US – as an important platform for finding solutions to common challenges and strengthening mutual cooperation. “This spirit of dialogue, mutual respect, and cooperation is the cornerstone of India’s foreign policy,” he said.

Besides the Seafarers’ Safety Initiative, Modi proposed the holding of an EAS Cyber Crime Conference at India’s National Forensic Science University to address threats from cross-border crimes such as online fraud and cyber-crimes.

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“Ensuring trust and security in the digital world is equally important. At the AI Impact Summit held in India this year, we emphasised the development of human-centric, inclusive and safe AI. We also stressed the need for technologies such as digital watermarking to combat deepfakes and misinformation,” he said.

The PM also proposed the holding of the EAS Maritime Heritage Festival at Lothal in Gujarat, and the EAS University Conclave in Nalanda next year to bolster cooperation in education and research.

Modi referred to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation signed by Asean’s founding members in 1976 and said the relevance of this message of peace, respect for sovereignty and dialogue has increased. “Our shared future will be built not through conflict, but through mutual respect and cooperation,” he said. “With this vision, India will remain committed to regional peace, stability and shared prosperity, shoulder to shoulder with Asean.”

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The East Asia Summit “Declaration on Navigating our Future Together: Stability and Renewal” emphasised the importance of regional economic and supply chain resilience, and the importance of keeping trade corridors open to facilitate trade flows, including of essential goods and energy supplies, as well as dialogue to address trade concerns and strengthen regional economic cooperation.

The declaration highlighted connectivity within and beyond Southeast Asia, including through enhanced connectivity across the air, land and maritime sectors, promoting high-quality and resilient infrastructure, and enhancing energy inter-connectivity through the ASEAN Power Grid (APG) and the ASEAN Connectivity Strategic Plan (ACSP).

It also emphasised the need for regional maritime cooperation by promoting the management of marine resources, combating the adverse impacts of pollution and marine debris, and protecting submarine cables, pipelines and other critical underwater infrastructure.

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The EAS will also promote an “open, safe, secure, stable, and accessible digital environment” in order to address online exploitation and online scams, including those originating from scam centres and related trafficking in persons, the declaration said.