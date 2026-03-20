PM Modi condemns attacks on energy infra, cites impact on food, fuel security

India on Friday condemned attacks on energy and civilian infrastructure in West Asia, citing their impact on global food, fuel and fertiliser security, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Bahrain’s King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa to discuss the situation in the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a plenary session of the BRICS summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 7, 2025. (AFP)

The phone conversation was part of Modi’s outreach to leaders of West Asian countries to address pressing issues, including the security of 10 million Indians living in the region and the need to ensure the unimpeded flow of trade and energy amid the closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Modi said on social media that he had a “fruitful discussion” with Bahrain’s ruler on the current situation in West Asia. “Condemned attacks on the energy and civilian infrastructure in the region, underscoring their adverse impact on global food, fuel and fertiliser security,” he said.

“We reiterated the importance of ensuring freedom of navigation and keeping shipping lines open and secure,” he added.

Besides conveying greetings on the occasion of Eid ul-Fitr to the people of Bahrain, Modi thanked King Hamad for his continued support for the well-being of the Indian community in Bahrain.

As Bahrain’s airspace remains closed, Indians in the country are being assisted in leaving the region via Saudi Arabia.

On Thursday, Modi spoke to Oman’s Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Qatar’s Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Jordan’s King Abdullah II, French President Emmanuel Macron and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to discuss the West Asian conflict. He emphasised the need for de-escalation, as well as dialogue and diplomacy, for the early restoration of peace, security and stability in West Asia, and sought unhindered transit of goods and energy, including through the Strait of Hormuz.

Modi said after his phone conversation with Macron that the two leaders will continue their “close coordination to advance peace and stability in the region and beyond”. Macron said France and India are “working closely together to reduce tensions in the region and to keep diplomacy at the heart of our efforts for peace”.