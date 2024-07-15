PM Modi congratulates new Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated KP Sharma Oli on being appointed the prime minister of Nepal, saying he looked forward to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. (File Photo/PTI)

Oli, the head of the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist-Leninist (CPN-UML), joined hands with Sher Bahadur Deuba’s Nepali Congress to form a new coalition government after former premier Pushpa Kamal Dahal couldn’t survive a trust vote in Parliament last week. This will be Oli’s fourth stint as the prime minister.

Modi said in a post on X: “Congratulations @kpsharmaoli on your appointment as the Prime Minister of Nepal.”

He added, “Look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries and to further expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity of our peoples.”

The Indian side will be closely watching the foreign policy tilt of new coalition government in Kathmandu as Oli had sought to move Nepal closer to China during his last term.

Oli had also triggered a row between the two countries by issuing a new map that included Limpiyadhura, Kalapani and Lipulekh – territories that are part of India – within Nepal’s boundaries.

Nepal is also expected to name a new envoy to India as Shankar Sharma, the incumbent, was among 11 ambassador’s recalled by the previous government in June.