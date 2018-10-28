Live updates: PM Modi meets Japan’s Shinzo Abe, set to discuss regional security, defence ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend the 13th India-Japan Annual Summit. He arrived in Tokyo on Saturday evening.

Before leaving for Japan, PM Modi said that India’s ties with Japan, both economic and strategic, stood completely transformed in recent years. He touted Japan as ‘one of the most trusted partners’ in India’s economic and technological modernisations.

Here are live updates of PM Modi’s Japan visit:

11:20 am IST 13th India-Japan Annual Summit to strengthen bilateral ties The two-day summit beginning today will seek to review the progress in ties and deepen strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship.



