Live updates: PM Modi meets Japan’s Shinzo Abe, set to discuss regional security, defence ties
PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe are expected to hold wide-ranging talks in strengthening collaboration in key areas such as defence, security, Indo-Pacific cooperation and technology. Follow live updates here:
-
11:20 am IST
13th India-Japan Annual Summit to strengthen bilateral ties
-
9:25 am IST
Japan PM Shinzo Abe receives PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Japan on a two-day visit to attend the 13th India-Japan Annual Summit. He arrived in Tokyo on Saturday evening.
Before leaving for Japan, PM Modi said that India’s ties with Japan, both economic and strategic, stood completely transformed in recent years. He touted Japan as ‘one of the most trusted partners’ in India’s economic and technological modernisations.
Here are live updates of PM Modi’s Japan visit:
The two-day summit beginning today will seek to review the progress in ties and deepen strategic dimension of the bilateral relationship.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been received by Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at hotel Mount Fuji in Yamanashi, reports news agency ANI.
#WATCH: Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe receives PM Narendra Modi at hotel Mount Fuji in Yamanashi pic.twitter.com/FoablhOqlc— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2018