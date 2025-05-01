Menu Explore
‘WAVES is not just an acronym. It actually is a wave’, PM Modi says at summit inaugural

ByHT Correspondent
May 01, 2025 01:05 PM IST

First of its kind summit in India, WAVES 2025, to see participants from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, over 300 companies

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai. (Screengrab | X/Waves 2025)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in Mumbai. (Screengrab | X/Waves 2025)

The first of its kind summit in India, WAVES 2025, has a tagline of “Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries”. Participants from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, over 300 companies, and over 350 startups are expected to attend the event.

"I had talked about 'Sabka Prayas' from the ramparts of Red Fort. Today, my trust has been strengthened that the efforts of you all will take WAVES to new heights. I will urge friends from the industry to continue hand holding like you have done to the first summit. The WAVES will witness several beautiful waves in the coming days. WAVES Awards will also be launched in future, and it will be the most prestigious awards in the field of arts and creativity, " Modi said, urging stakeholders to come together.

"Today in Mumbai, more than 100 artistes, investors and policy makers have come together. Today, in a way the foundation of global talent and global creativity is being laid. Waves is not just an acronym. It actually is a wave," PM Modi said.

"It is a wave of culture, creativity and universal connect. On this wave are riding films, animation, gaming, and the whole universe of creativity. WAVES is such a global platform...it is for every artist. Every creator can join the creative world with a new idea," he added.

Jointly organised by central and state governments, the four-day event is being held at the Jio World Convention Centre, Bandra Kurla Complex.

The summit will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media

The event, according to a report by official media, will provide a global platform for discussions on the future of the audio-visual and entertainment industry. The summit is poised to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation. It will integrate films, OTT, gaming, comics, digital media, Artificial Intelligence, broadcasting, and emerging tech, making it a comprehensive showcase of India’s media and entertainment prowess, the official media report said.

Modi is expected to lead a roundtable with CEOs and known names from the media and entertainment world, signalling how seriously the industry is being taken at the highest level. Modi will also visit the Creatosphere and interact with creators selected from the 32 Create in India Challenges.

