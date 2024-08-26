PM Modi, Joe Biden discuss Ukraine conflict, Bangladesh unrest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to US President Joe Biden. During the telephone conversation, the two leaders discussed major global issues.



“Spoke to @POTUS @JoeBiden on phone today. We had a detailed exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including the situation in Ukraine. I reiterated India’s full support for early return of peace and stability,” the prime minister posted on social platform X. A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden.(PTI file)

“We also discussed the situation in Bangladesh and stressed on the need for early restoration of normalcy, and ensuring the safety and security of minorities, especially Hindus, in Bangladesh,” he added.



According to a government statement, Modi lauded Biden's “deep commitment the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, which is based on shared values of democracy, rule of law and strong people-to-people ties.”

The leaders reviewed the significant progress in bilateral relations and highlighted that India-US partnership is aimed at benefiting the people of both countries as well as the entire humanity.

PM Modi briefs Biden on Ukraine visit

During his conversation with Biden on the raging Ukraine conflict, Modi briefed the US president on his visit to Kyiv, wherein he had met Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The prime minister reiterated India’s consistent position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy and expressed full support for early return of peace and stability, the statement added.



Both Modi and Biden shared their concern over the situation in Bangladesh. They emphasised restoration of law and order and ensuring safety and security of the minorities, particularly Hindus, in Bangladesh.



There have been reports of Hindu temples as well as homes and businesses of Hindus being attacked in Bangladesh after its prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India.

The two leaders reiterated their commitment to further strengthen the cooperation in multilateral fora, including the Quad, the statement added.