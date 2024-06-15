PM Modi, Biden talk ties, global good in a brief encounter at summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a brief encounter with US President Joe Biden on Friday on the margins of the G7 Summit in Italy, as world leaders gathered for a “family photo” following an outreach session that was devoted to AI and energy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US President Joe Biden. (REUTERS)

“It’s always a pleasure to meet @POTUS @JoeBiden. India and USA will keep working together to further global good,” Modi said in a post on X that was accompanied by four images of him embracing and shaking hands with Biden.

No other details of the encounter were immediately available. It was earlier expected that Modi and Biden would have a pull-aside on the margins of the G7 Summit. The Washington Post reported that Biden held bilateral meetings only with Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni and Pope Francis before leaving the venue of the summit.

“But other than Meloni and Francis, Biden will not participate in any other bilateral meetings, including with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” the report said. The Post quoted an unnamed senior US administration official as saying: “These trips, there’s always a lot of leaders and very little time.”

Modi also had a brief encounter with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau before the family photo. “Met Canadian PM @JustinTrudeau at the G7 Summit,” he posted on X along with a photo of him shaking hands with Trudeau.

Ties between India and Canada have been strained since Trudeau alleged last September that there was a potential link between Indian government agents and the killing of Khalistani activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023. India dismissed the accusation as “absurd” and has maintained that Canada hasn’t provided any evidence to back up the allegation.

Modi also posted an image on X of a meeting with King Abdullah II of Jordan on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. “India values the strong ties with Jordan,” he said.

“The interactions in Italy continue...Delightful conversation with President @LulaOficial, President @RTErdogan and His Highness Sheikh @MohamedBinZayed,” he said in another post on X with an image that showed him with Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Modi also posted an image of his brief meetings with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.