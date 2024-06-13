Rishi Sunak’s awkward hug-and-kiss moment with Italy PM Giorgia Meloni is viral: ‘Smelly breath energy’

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni is hosting a two-day G7 Summit. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also graced the event. As he arrived at the venue, he was greeted by PM Meloni, and pictures of the same are now viral on the Internet. British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. (AFP)

“Borgo Egnazia: Italian PM Giorgia Meloni receives United Kingdom PM Rishi Sunak, as he arrives for the 50th G7 Summit,” wrote news agency ANI while sharing a video on X.

The video opens to show Sunak walking up to Meloni as she greets him with a warm hug and kiss. As the video goes on, the two giggle and chat for a while. The two leaders then pose for a photograph before they resume talking.

However, the Internet soon pointed out an awkward hug-and-kiss moment between the two. While sharing a picture of the moment, an X user wrote, “Rishi Sunak being greeted by Giorgia Meloni at G7 looked a lot like he went in for a snog and she pulled back. There was then a real ‘eurgh, smelly breath’ energy.”

“Rishi Sunak greets Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a welcome ceremony on day one of the 50th G7 summit,” said another individual.

A third social media user commented, “Don't lean in, Rishi!”

Prime Minister Modi has departed today, June 13, for the G7 Summit in Italy. It will be his first visit after winning the Lok Sabha 2024 elections and swearing in as the Prime Minister of India for the third consecutive time.

Ahead of his departure, the Prime Minister said, “At the invitation of Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, I am travelling to Apulia region in Italy to participate in the G7 Outreach Summit on 14 June 2024. I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit.”

The G7 comprises the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada, and Japan. Italy currently holds the G7 (Group of Seven) presidency and is hosting the summit from June 13 to 15 June 2024, at Borgo Egnazia in the city of Fasano in Apulia, Italy. A key focus of the Italian presidency has been defending the rules-based international system.