Rishi Sunak’s 79,000 Tumi bag steals spotlight as he takes sleeper train for poll campaign

With little over a month left in the UK general election, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has been campaigning vigorously across the country, rallying support for his party. As part of his campaign trail, he recently travelled on an overnight sleeper train from London to Cornwall. Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak arrives at a London railway station.(AP)

Sunak was spotted at the railway station with a £750 (approximately ₹79,000) personalised Tumi backpack. The PM wore the backpack, monogrammed with his initials ‘RS’, to one of the poorest areas in the country, according to a report by Mirror.

Take a look at UK PM Rishi Sunak wearing the expensive bag at a railway station below:

Sunak took the sleeper service to Penzance as part of the Conservative Party’s campaign in the South West of England. The outlet further reported that the backpack is on the shelves of high-end stores, including Selfridges.

Sunak, at a train depot in Penzance, spoke about his plans to level up funds for Cornwall and close university courses in England. He said that the government would fund up to 100,000 extra apprenticeships a year instead of university courses, reported BBC.

This, however, is not the first time Sunak was spotted wearing expensive things. In July 2022, he wore £490 (approximately 51,000) Prada suede shoes on his visit to a building site. He wore the brown loafers as he toured the Teesside Freeport.

According to The Sunday Times Rich List, PM Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty’s projected net worth is £651 million. The couple, ranked 245th on the list, are the richest inhabitants of Downing Street in history and are wealthier than King Charles III. The couple’s fortune has increased by over 120 million pounds in just a year and is driven largely by Murty’s ownership stake in Infosys, an Indian IT company that her father, NR Narayana Murthy, co-founded.

In 2022, the couple was ranked higher than the late Queen Elizabeth II, whose personal wealth was estimated to exceed £370 million that year.