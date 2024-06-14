G7 Summit: PM Narendra Modi bats for secure AI, highlights concerns of Global South| Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the G7 Outreach Summit in Italy's Apulia, speaking on varied issues right from artificial intelligence, net zero and Global South.



“Spoke at the G7 Outreach Session on AI and Energy, Africa and Mediterranean. Highlighted a wide range of subjects, notably, the wide scale usage of technology for human progress,” Modi posted on X after his address.



“The rise of technology in various aspects of human life has also reaffirmed the importance of cyber security. Spoke about how India is leveraging AI for its development journey. It is important that AI remain transparent, secure, accessible and responsible,” he added.



Here are top quotes from Modi's address at G7 Outreach summit:-



1. “India has considered it its responsibility to put priorities and concerns of countries of the Global South on world stage,” Modi said at the G7 Outreach session in Italy.



2. The prime minister urged world leaders to make technology creative and not destructive. “Together we should make efforts to make coming time a 'Green Era,” PTI quoted Modi as saying.



3. Modi said it was a matter of great satisfaction for him to be attending the G7 summit after his re-election in the Lok Sabha elections, which he dubbed as “the largest democratic exercise in the history of humankind”.



4. Hailing India's initiatives in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), Modi said,"India is among thefirst few countries to formulate a national strategy in Artificial Intelligence."



5. Referring to last year's G20 Summit held under India's presidency, Modi said,“During G-20 Summit hosted by India last year, we stressed on importance of international governance in field of AI,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the G7 Outreach session in Apulia in Italy.(X/Narendra Modi)

6. Reiterating his vision for 2047, the prime minister said,"It is our resolve to build a developed India by 2047; our commitment is that no section of society should be left behind."



7. “We are making every possible effort to fulfill our commitment to achieve target of Net Zero by 2070. India's approach in field of energy is based on four principles - availability, accessibility, affordability and acceptability,” Modi added.



8. PM Modi also recalled India's role in making African Union a permanent member of the G20. “India contributing to economic and social development, stability and security of all countries of Africa, and will continue to do so,” he added.

PM Modi's bilateral meets at G7



Prime Minister Modi is on his first foreign visit in his third term in office. Prior to his address at the G7 Outreach, he held bilateral meetings with UK premier Rishi Sunak and French president Emmanuel Macron.



Later, he held a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky. “Had a very productive meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. India is eager to further cement bilateral relations with Ukraine. Regarding the ongoing hostilities, reiterated that India believes in a human-centric approach and believes that the way to peace is through dialogue and diplomacy,” Modi had posted on social platform X.