When Modi met Meloni: Indian, Italian PMs greet each other with ‘Namaste’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Outreach Summit in Italy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at the G7 Outreach Summit in Apulia on Friday. (ANI)

The two leaders were seen greeting each other with a ‘namaste’ or folded hand gesture. Follow LIVE updates of the G7 Summit here.

The G7 summit is being held in the luxury resort of Borgo Egnazia in Italy's Apulia region from June 13 to 15. The G7 comprises the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan. India has been invited as an Outreach country to the summit.

PM Modi arrived in Italy's Apulia on Thursday late at night to attend the G7 Outreach Summit. This is the prime minister's first overseas travel after assuming office in his third consecutive term.

Earlier today, Modi held bilateral meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and discussed a range of issues.

He also met Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said that India would continue to do everything within its means to support a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict and that the way to peace is through "dialogue and diplomacy".The prime minister also met Pope Francis.

Earlier, in his departure statement, PM Modi had said that he is "glad that his first state visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G7 Summit."

The prime inister had also recalled his previous visit to Italy and Prime Minister Meloni's visits to India, which have contributed significantly to enhancing bilateral ties."

"I am glad that my first visit in the third consecutive term is to Italy for the G-7 Summit. I warmly recall my visit to Italy for the G20 Summit in 2021. Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda. We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions," PM Modi had said before leaving for Italy.