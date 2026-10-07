'We will do it': PM Modi's self-confidence mantra for 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said those who opposed him during his public life helped him understand the strength of democracy, as he reflected on his journey at the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha’, marking 25 years of his public service.

PM Modi marks 25 years in public service, says the capital he has earned belongs to the nation (ANI)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Those who opposed me taught me the power of democracy,” Modi said, speaking about the lessons he learnt from his critics and political opponents. “My critics taught me to look within myself,” he added.

Modi's remarks came as programmes marking his 25 years in public service culminated, with events being held in Vadnagar and Varanasi.

Modi also cited specific events that shaped his learning over the years, saying the 2001 Bhuj earthquake taught him to remain steadfast during reconstruction, while the Chandrayaan mission taught him to rise from failure. He said the Covid-19 pandemic made him realise the importance of the nation’s collective consciousness, while also acknowledging the media for inspiring him “to move forward amidst bitter-sweet experiences.”

The Prime Minister also pitched his vision of a “Viksit Bharat”, saying, “Viksit Bharat by 2047, we will do it; hosting the Olympics, we will do it; setting foot in space, we will do it”.

‘For me, the people are God’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Reflecting on his public service journey, Modi said he believed his responsibilities stemmed from the trust placed in him by the people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reflecting on his public service journey, Modi said he believed his responsibilities stemmed from the trust placed in him by the people. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Deep Dive How has Prime Minister Modi's opposition shaped his understanding of democracy? Prime Minister Modi believes that those who opposed him throughout his public life taught him valuable lessons about the strength of democracy, influencing his perspective on governance. What are the key features of Modi's governance during his 25 years in public service? Modi's governance is characterized by continuity, stability, major policy interventions, infrastructure development, and an evolving role for India on the global stage, according to leaders of the National Democratic Alliance. Why does Modi emphasize the importance of public trust in his leadership? Modi emphasizes that his responsibilities emanate from the trust placed in him by the people, considering their faith as the foundation of his public service and the driving force behind his dedication to the nation.

“May God give me the strength to work for my country with even greater energy and serve my fellow citizens day and night. Whatever I am today, wherever I am, and whatever responsibility I hold, it is because of the people. For me, the people are God.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Modi also said the country had given him a great deal and, consequently, he believed he had an even greater responsibility towards it.

“The country has given me so much, and therefore, my responsibility towards the nation is also the greatest. I sincerely believe that the citizens of the country have the greatest right over me.”

‘I still consider myself a student’

Modi also spoke about his approach to learning, recalling how he would be among the first students to reach his class.

“I was always among the students who reached the class first. That eagerness to learn became a part of my life. Even today, I consider myself a student… The more I learn, the greater my ability will be to do something for the country.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He said criticism had also played a role in shaping his approach, helping him reflect on himself.

The yatra, which began on September 17, has covered different parts of the country and will conclude with thousands of Seva Yatris, BJYM workers and young citizens at the two historic centres closely associated with Modi's life and spiritual journey.

In Varanasi, the Seva Yatris will conclude their journey with Jalabhishek at the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, seeking the blessings of Baba Vishwanath. The closing ceremony is expected to draw a large gathering of youngsters and Seva Yatris.

BJP president Nitin Nabin, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJYM president Hemang Joshi are scheduled to address the gathering and speak about the significance of seva in public life and Modi's political journey.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In Vadnagar, the yatra will conclude at the historic Hatkeshwar Mahadev Mandir, a place of deep personal significance to Modi.

Union minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel and BJP's all-cells coordinator VD Sharma will join the Seva Yatris at the Vadnagar programme.

Modi is also scheduled to address BJP cadre as part of the events marking his 25 years as the head of a government. He first became Gujarat chief minister in October 2001 and has since served as prime minister since May 2014.