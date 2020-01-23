e-paper
Home / India News / PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji Bose and Bal Thackeray on their birth anniversary

PM Modi pays tribute to Netaji Bose and Bal Thackeray on their birth anniversary

In his tributes, Prime Minister Modi said the nation will always remain grateful to Subhas Chandra Bose and called Bal Thackeray a ‘courageous’ leader.

india Updated: Jan 23, 2020 10:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Bal Thackeray on their birth anniversary, Jan 23, 2010.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Bal Thackeray on their birth anniversary, Jan 23, 2010.(PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray on their birth anniversary.

Sharing a video on Twitter on Netaji’s 123rd birth anniversary, the PM listed his contributions in the freedom struggle and said the nation will always remain grateful to him.

“India will always remain grateful to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his bravery and indelible contribution to resisting colonialism. He stood up for the progress and well-being of his fellow Indians,” Modi said.

 

The prime minister also tweeted a note written by Netaji’s father Jankinath Bose at the time of his birth: “On 23rd January 1897, Janakinath Bose wrote in his diary, ‘A son was born at midday.’ This son became a valorous freedom fighter and thinker who devoted his life towards one great cause - India’s freedom. I refer to Netaji Bose, who we proudly remember on his Jayanti today.”

 

In another tweet, PM Modi paid homage to Bal Thackeray on his 94th birth anniversary, calling the Sena founder a “courageous” leader who never hesitated from raising issues of public welfare.

“Tributes to the great Balasaheb Thackeray on his Jayanti. Courageous and indomitable, he never hesitated from raising issues of public welfare. He always remained proud of Indian ethos and values. He continues to inspire millions,” the prime minister said.

 

The Shiv Sena has planned a massive show of strength on the occasion of the party’s founder Bal Thackeray’s birth anniversary in Mumbai. The party has organised a mega gathering to mark its rise to power in the echelons of the Mantralaya. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will be felicitated by 11 senior Sena leaders at the event MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex in the evening.

