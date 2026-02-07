PM Modi praises Kerala MP for showing prosthetic limbs in House

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written a letter to Rajya Sabha MP Sadanandan Master praising him for drawing attention to political violence in Kerala by showing his prosthetic limbs in the Upper House. Master had lost his legs in a violent attack in the state three decades ago. BJP MP C Sadanandan Master in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Monday. (Sansad TV)

In the letter dated February 6, Modi said that while Master’s courage was widely known in Kerala, there were many across the country who were surprised by the attack by “followers of a retrograde ideology.”

Sadanand Master, a teacher in Kerala’s Kannur, was allegedly attacked by a group affiliated with the CPI(M).

Last week, the BJP MP from Kerala, during his speech, put his artificial limbs on the table, and said he wanted to show the nation and the people what democracy is and accused the CPI(M) of perpetrating the attack on him in 1994.

In his letter, the PM said he appreciated the calm and confident manner in which he put forward his points. “In the speech, you described yourself as a ‘freshman’ and added that this is your first speech in the House. Yes, you may be relatively new to Parliament, but you bring a lifetime of service and commitment to the ideology of Nation First. When I heard you speak, I could see the moral strength and conviction in your words,” the PM said.

The act of putting his prosthetic limbs on the table, the PM said, surprised people in Parliament and across the length and breadth of India. “People were unable to digest how in a vibrant democracy as ours, a hardworking teacher could be attacked like this by followers of a retrograde ideology,” he said.

Taking potshots at the CPI(M), he said, “And today, it is worth noting that the retrograde ideology has shrunk greatly, while you are sitting proudly in Parliament! The manner in which a few MPs were mocking you and ‘questioning’ your struggles was appalling even by their own dismal standards.”

The PM’s reference was to CPI(M)’s John Brittas objecting to the display of the limbs in the House.

The BJP, which is gearing for election in Kerala, has been highlighting the issue of political violence in the state. It has over the years accused CPI(M) cadre of carrying out violent attacks on the BJP and RSS cadre.

The PM said that during a recent visit to Thiruvananthapuram he received an “exceptional” welcome, indicating that the people “of Kerala are tired of the UDF and LDF.”

“The presence of youngsters in particular was gladdening to see. It shows that the people of Kerala are appreciating our vision of Vikasita Keralam. I am sure you are happy that Kerala will benefit significantly from the recently presented Budget and its provisions across a wide range of sectors,” he said.