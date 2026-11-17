Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Quad leaders had a productive discussion in Manila, reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across key areas, including maritime security, trusted supply chains, emerging technologies and disaster response.

In this image posted on Nov. 17, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, EAM S Jaishankar, NSA Ajit Doval and others during the Quad Leaders� Meeting, in Philippines. (narendramodi.in)

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“Had a productive discussion with Quad leaders in Manila today. From maritime security and trusted supply chains to emerging technologies and disaster response, the Quad remains committed to delivering trusted solutions for the Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi shared on X.

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He also said, “Today’s meeting has given fresh momentum to our shared vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, with concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation.”

Deep Dive What did Quad leaders discuss at their Manila meeting? They discussed cooperation on maritime security, trusted supply chains, emerging technologies and disaster response. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to delivering trusted solutions for the Indo-Pacific. Which countries took part in the Quad meeting in Manila? The Quad comprises India, the United States, Japan and Australia. Their leaders met in Manila during the ASEAN-related summits. Why was the Manila Quad meeting significant? It was the first Quad leaders-level meeting of US President Donald Trump’s current presidential term. PM Modi said it gave fresh momentum to the countries’ shared vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

PM Modi in Manila

PM Modi attended the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit on Tuesday.

A meeting of Quad leaders from India, the US, Japan and Australia was also scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings.

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{{^usCountry}} The Quad meeting comes days ahead of a planned meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen later this week, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Quad meeting comes days ahead of a planned meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen later this week, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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