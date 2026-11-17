Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Quad leaders had a productive discussion in Manila, reaffirming their shared commitment to strengthening cooperation across key areas, including maritime security, trusted supply chains, emerging technologies and disaster response.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
“Had a productive discussion with Quad leaders in Manila today. From maritime security and trusted supply chains to emerging technologies and disaster response, the Quad remains committed to delivering trusted solutions for the Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi shared on X.
{{^usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
He also said, “Today’s meeting has given fresh momentum to our shared vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific, with concrete goals for the next phase of our cooperation.”
Deep Dive
What did Quad leaders discuss at their Manila meeting?
They discussed cooperation on maritime security, trusted supply chains, emerging technologies and disaster response. The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to delivering trusted solutions for the Indo-Pacific.
Which countries took part in the Quad meeting in Manila?
The Quad comprises India, the United States, Japan and Australia. Their leaders met in Manila during the ASEAN-related summits.
Why was the Manila Quad meeting significant?
It was the first Quad leaders-level meeting of US President Donald Trump’s current presidential term. PM Modi said it gave fresh momentum to the countries’ shared vision for a free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.
Powered ByAsk HT
PM Modi in Manila
PM Modi attended the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit on Tuesday.
A meeting of Quad leaders from India, the US, Japan and Australia was also scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings.
{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}
{{^usCountry}}
The Quad meeting comes days ahead of a planned meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen later this week, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting.
{{/usCountry}}
{{#usCountry}}
The Quad meeting comes days ahead of a planned meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Shenzhen later this week, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) leaders' meeting.
Priyanjali Narayan is a journalist with Hindustan Times based in New Delhi. She has over two years of experience covering national and international affairs, reporting on breaking news, producing in-depth explainers, and writing feature stories. Her work explores the political, social, and cultural dimensions of major events, with a focus on providing clear, nuanced, and accessible journalism for a broad audience.Before joining Hindustan Times, she was part of the India Today newsroom, where she specialised in explanatory journalism. There, she wrote detailed analyses of major domestic and international issues and produced feature stories that included interviews with prominent public figures. The role strengthened her ability to combine speed with depth in a fast-paced news environment.She holds a Bachelor’s and a Master’s degree in History from the University of Delhi. Her academic training continues to shape her storytelling, grounding her work in historical context and research-driven insight.Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading personal essays and fiction, and is often planning her next trip, always seeking stories that deepen her understanding of people and places.
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Get Latest News, breaking headlines, and top India News, and today real-time updates from across the nation. Stay informed on politics, government policies, crime, Today Weather, and major developments on Hindustan Times
Home/India News/PM Modi says Quad meeting in Manila gives fresh momentum to shared Indo-Pacific vision
{{^htLoading}}
Advertisement
{{/htLoading}}
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
{{#usCountry}}{{/usCountry}}
Notifications
Get breaking alerts directly from the newsroom
Notifications are on!You'll be notified when news breaks