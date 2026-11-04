PM Modi speaks to Chandrababu Naidu as two cyclones cause 4,906 crore damage in Andhra Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke to Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu to review the situation in cyclone-hit areas of the state, with Naidu seeking central assistance for relief and restoration work following the impact of two back-to-back cyclones, Arnab and Murasu, within a week, the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

Chandrababu Naidu conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in Guntur, Bapatla and Prakasam districts on Wednesday.

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During the telephonic conversation, Naidu briefed Modi on the extensive damage caused by the cyclones, particularly crop losses suffered by farmers due to heavy rainfall and strong winds, as well as damage to roads and electricity infrastructure.

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According to a preliminary assessment submitted by the state government, Cyclone Murasu caused property damage estimated at ₹343 crore. As many as 465 villages in seven districts were severely affected by the cyclone. Paddy crops spread across 50,473 hectares and commercial crops across 1,985 hectares suffered damage due to strong winds and heavy rains.

Deep Dive How much damage did Cyclones Arnab and Murasu cause in Andhra Pradesh? The state’s preliminary assessment estimated damage of ₹4,563 crore from Cyclone Arnab and ₹343 crore from Cyclone Murasu, totalling ₹4,906 crore. What damage did the two cyclones cause to crops and infrastructure in Andhra Pradesh? The storms damaged agricultural and horticultural crops across several lakh hectares, as well as roads, electricity poles and power lines. Murasu also severely affected 465 villages, while Arnab affected 781 villages. What central assistance has Andhra Pradesh sought after the cyclones? Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu urged the Centre to provide immediate interim financial assistance for relief and restoration, including support for farmers. Central assessment teams were sent to evaluate the damage.

The state government also estimated losses of ₹4,563 crore due to Cyclone Arnab, which affected 781 villages. Agricultural crops across three lakh hectares and horticultural crops spread over 13,600 hectares in 16 districts were damaged. The cyclone also damaged around 29,000 electricity poles and 7,981 km of power lines.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Naidu conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in Guntur, Bapatla and Prakasam districts on Wednesday. He directed officials to take immediate steps to drain stagnant rainwater in Karamchedu, Kothapatnam, Chirala, Chilakaluripet and Parchur. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Naidu conducted an aerial survey of the cyclone-affected areas in Guntur, Bapatla and Prakasam districts on Wednesday. He directed officials to take immediate steps to drain stagnant rainwater in Karamchedu, Kothapatnam, Chirala, Chilakaluripet and Parchur. {{/usCountry}}

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During a review meeting at the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS), the chief minister instructed district collectors to ensure that road traffic was not disrupted and that people did not face difficulties due to waterlogging.

Officials informed him that heavy rainfall was continuing in the tribal areas of Eluru district, particularly Buttayagudem, Velerupadu, Polavaram, Jeelugumilli and Koyyalagudem. The Eluru district collector reported that minor irrigation tanks in some areas were overflowing.

Naidu said he had been in constant touch with the Centre to secure assistance for farmers who suffered losses to agricultural and horticultural crops. He had written to the Centre and held several discussions with Union ministers on the difficulties faced by farmers.

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The chief minister had spoken to Union home minister Amit Shah four times and sought immediate intervention, following which central assessment teams were sent to the state to evaluate the damage.

Naidu urged the Centre to announce immediate interim financial assistance to restore normalcy in the affected districts and provide relief to farmers who suffered losses due to both cyclones.