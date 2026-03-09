PM Modi speaks to RSP chairman, Balendra Shah after massive victory in Nepal election

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a conversation with Nepal's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chairman Rabi Lamichhane and Balendra Shah, who is poised to lead the next government in the Himalayan nation. PM Modi on Monday spoke with Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) chairman Rabi Lamichhane and Balendra Shah. (PTI)

In a social media post, PM Modi said he congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP’s resounding success in the Nepal elections.

“Had warm telephone conversations with Mr. Rabi Lamichhane, Chairman of the Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) and Mr. Balendra Shah, Senior Leader of the RSP,” Modi said in post on X.

He added that he conveyed India's commitment to work with Nepal's new government for the prosperity and well-being of both the nations.

“Congratulated both leaders on their electoral victories and RSP’s resounding success in the Nepal elections. Conveyed my best wishes for their forthcoming new Government and India's commitment to work with them for mutual prosperity, progress and well-being of our two countries,” he wrote.

“I am confident that with our joint endeavours, India and Nepal relations will scale new heights in the years ahead,” he added.