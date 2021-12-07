Home / India News / PM Modi to gift 3 mega projects to Gorakhpur today; includes fertiliser plant, AIIMS
PM Modi to gift 3 mega projects to Gorakhpur today; includes fertiliser plant, AIIMS

The Gorakhpur fertiliser plant, worth 8,603 crore, will produce 12.7 lakh metric tons of neem-coated urea per year, according to officials. The project is expected to not only bring prosperity to farmers’ lives but also create 20,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities for youths.
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that Prime Minister Modi will make eastern UP's “dream of development come true” with these three mega projects.&nbsp;
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that Prime Minister Modi will make eastern UP's "dream of development come true" with these three mega projects. 
Published on Dec 07, 2021 06:00 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday inaugurate in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur development projects worth over 9,600 crore, which includes a major fertiliser plant. Confirming the development, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath, whose home turf is Gorakhpur, said that Prime Minister Modi will make eastern UP's “dream of development come true” with these three mega projects.

The projects to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister, today in Gorakhpur, are –

1. A newly built fertiliser plant of Hindustan Urvarak Rasayan Limited (HURL)

2. A state-of-the-art AIIMS Gorakhpur hospital, equipped with 300 beds and 14 operation theatres.

3. A hi-tech lab at ICMR's regional unit Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in BRD Medical College

Yogi Adityanath, who arrived in Gorakhpur on Monday evening to take stock of preparations ahead of the Prime Minister's visit, said that the inaugural program of the plant and the AIIMS would be a grand one – considering the fact that the Narendra Modi regime has been “historic” for the growth of Uttar Pradesh.

The Gorakhpur fertiliser plant, worth 8,603 crore, will produce 12.7 lakh metric tons of neem-coated urea per year, according to officials. The project is expected to not only bring prosperity to farmers’ lives but also create 20,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities for youths.

The 1,011-crore worth Gorakhpur AIIMS, on the other hand, will not only benefit the population of eastern Uttar Pradesh but also a huge chunk in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Nepal with its world-class health facilities.

Similarly, the regional medical research centre, worth 36 crore, at BRD Medical College, will facilitate the test and research of vector-borne diseases. The hi-tech lab is expected to decrease the dependency of the area on big cities for tests related to vector-borne diseases.

In a related development, Gorakhpur officials confirmed that electric buses, too, will start plying across the district from Tuesday. Fifteen of these buses, flagged off by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on October 15.

Story Saved
