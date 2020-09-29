e-paper
PM Modi to inaugurate 6 mega projects in Uttarakhand under 'Namami Gange Mission'

PM Modi to inaugurate 6 mega projects in Uttarakhand under ‘Namami Gange Mission’

The Prime Minister’s Office said on Monday that the projects include construction of a 68 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP), upgradation of the existing 27 MLD STP at Jagjeetpur in Haridwar and construction of an 18 MLD STP at Sarai in Haridwar.

Sep 29, 2020
Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PM Modi will also inaugurate a 5 MLD STP at Chorpani and two STPs with capacities of 1 MLD and 0.01 MLD at Badrinath.
PM Modi will also inaugurate a 5 MLD STP at Chorpani and two STPs with capacities of 1 MLD and 0.01 MLD at Badrinath.
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate six mega projects in Uttarakhand under the ‘Namami Gange Mission’ on Tuesday through a video conference.

The Prime Minister’s Office said on Monday that the projects include construction of a 68 million litres per day (MLD) sewage treatment plant (STP), upgradation of the existing 27 MLD STP at Jagjeetpur in Haridwar and construction of an 18 MLD STP at Sarai in Haridwar. He will also inaugurate ‘Ganga Avalokan’, the first museum on Ganga aimed at showcasing the culture, biodiversity and rejuvenation activities done in the river. The museum is located at Chandi Ghat, Haridwar.

A book, ‘Rowing down the Ganges’, co-published by National Mission for Clean Ganga and Wildlife Institute of India will also be launched at the event, the PMO said. The inauguration of 68 MLD Jagjeetpur project also marks completion of the first sewerage project taken up on hybrid annuity mode of purchasing power parity.

In Rishikesh, a 26 MLD STP at Lakkadghat will be inaugurated, the PMO said. The Haridwar-Rishikesh zone contributes about 80% waste water load into Ganga, and the inauguration of these STPs will play a significant role in keeping the holy river clean, it said.

In Muni ki Reti town, the 7.5 MLD STP in Chandreshwar Nagar will be the first four-storied sewage treatment plant in the country where the limitation of land availability was converted into an opportunity, with the STP constructed in less than 900 square metre area which is about 30% of the usual area requirement for STPs of such capacity, the PMO noted.

PM Modi will also inaugurate a 5 MLD STP at Chorpani and two STPs with capacities of 1 MLD and 0.01 MLD at Badrinath.

In all 30 projects are now fully complete in Uttarakhand for taking care of pollution from 17 towns near Ganga, which is a landmark achievement, the PMO said. The logo of ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ and ‘Margdarshika’ for village panchayats and ‘Paani Samitis’ under the mission will also be unveiled by PM Modi, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

