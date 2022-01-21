Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / PM Modi tops approval ratings of global leaders, UK's Johnson most unpopular. Here's the list
india news

PM Modi tops approval ratings of global leaders, UK's Johnson most unpopular. Here's the list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's approval rating was at its peak in May 2020 during the nationwide lockdown.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI Photo)
Published on Jan 21, 2022 10:13 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to top the chart of global leaders with the highest approval ratings, leaving US President Joe Biden and Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau. The latest approval ratings by data intelligence company Morning Consult suggest that PM Modi has a net approval rating of 50, with 71 per cent of respondents voting in approval while 21 per cent voting in disapproval.

Since the time Morning Consult started tracking each leader, PM Modi's approval rating was at its peak in May 2020 during the nationwide lockdown, while dipping to its lowest during the disastrous second Covid wave last year.

The company is currently tracking the approval ratings of government leaders of Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, South Korea, Spain, Britain and the US.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who has been facing criticism over the reports of him partying in the lockdown, has received a net approval rating of -43 as 69 per cent of respondents disapproved of the Conservative UK leader. The other leaders who have a net negative approval rating are Biden, Trudeau, Brazil’s Jair Bolsanaro, France’s Emmanuel Macron, South Korea’s Moon Jae-in, Australia’s Scott Morrison, and Spain’s Pedro Sachez.

RELATED STORIES

The ratings are based on a seven-day moving average of adult residents, with sample sizes varying by country.

List of global approval ratings of world leaders:

Narendra Modi: 71%

Andrés Manuel López Obrador: 66%

Mario Draghi: 60%

Fumio Kishida: 48%

Olaf Scholz: 44%

Joe Biden: 43%

Justin Trudeau: 43%

Scott Morrison: 41%

Pedro Sánchez: 40%

Moon Jae-in: 38%

Jair Bolsonaro: 37%

Emmanuel Macron: 34%

Boris Johnson: 26%

List of global disapproval ratings of world leaders:

Boris Johnson: 69%

Emmanuel Macron: 59%

Jair Bolsonaro: 56%

Moon Jae-in: 54%

Pedro Sánchez: 53%

Scott Morrison: 52%

Justin Trudeau: 51%

Joe Biden: 49%

Olaf Scholz: 40%

Fumio Kishida: 36%

Mario Draghi: 33%

Andrés Manuel López Obrador: 26%

Narendra Modi: 21%

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
narendra modi boris johnson joe biden
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live Updates
Covid
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP