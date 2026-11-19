Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged India Inc to look beyond the comfort of its assured 1.4 billion-strong domestic market and seize global opportunities unlocked by the country's free trade agreements with key economies.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the FICCI Annual General Meeting and Annual Convention, in New Delhi. (PTI)

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Speaking on "Bharat 2047" at the annual convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) in New Delhi, PM Modi said that the vast domestic market should not be a comfort zone.

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"Our domestic market should not be our comfort zone. It should rather give us the confidence to compete in global markets. So, invest in understanding the needs of customers in different regions of the world," he said, referring to recently concluded free trade agreements (FTAs).

India has concluded nine free trade deals with 38 countries in the past four-and-a-half years, gaining preferential access to their combined gross domestic product (GDP) of $60 trillion. Speaking at the CII Partnership Summit last week, commerce minister Piyush Goyal said, "If we add the earlier FTAs before 2014, we now have preferential market access to a GDP of nearly $70 trillion across the world."

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{{^usCountry}} PM Modi said that the assured domestic market of 1.4 billion should not make Indian industry complacent; it should continue to enhance the quality of goods and services for domestic consumers as well, because they too deserve export-quality products. He said the industry must change its thinking that the two consumer segments are different and domestic consumers could be taken for granted. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} PM Modi said that the assured domestic market of 1.4 billion should not make Indian industry complacent; it should continue to enhance the quality of goods and services for domestic consumers as well, because they too deserve export-quality products. He said the industry must change its thinking that the two consumer segments are different and domestic consumers could be taken for granted. {{/usCountry}}

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Over its 100 years, Ficci has seen the country's industry achieve a great deal, Modi said, as the year 2026-27 marks Ficci's centenary year. "Now is the time to decide what Indian industry can achieve in the next 20 years," he said, reminding the industry of Mahatma Gandhi's aspiration in 1930 for an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', which still remains an aspiration to be achieved by 2047. Ficci was established on April 7, 1927.

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In the last 100 years, India witnessed several changes, including the license-quota regime, the "unsuccessful" experiment of nationalisation, and the status of the "fragile-five" economy, Modi said. Morgan Stanley in 2013 called India, Brazil, Indonesia, South Africa, and Turkey are “fragile five” economies due to their external vulnerabilities.

"The situation has changed in the last 12 years," Modi said, referring to the formation of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government at the Centre in May 2014. He cited the recent World Bank report, which said that around 500 million (50 crore) people had been lifted out of extreme poverty in India over the last 10-12 years.

Referring to the Indira Gandhi government, Modi said that when the then government in the 1970s raised the slogan of "garibi hatao" (eradicate poverty), India had a population of only 500 million (50 crore). He said the slogan, however, continued for decades because of the "lack of will for policy reforms as well as intention".

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There was no immediate reaction from the Congress to Modi's remarks.

PM Modi said that the right policies and true intent of the current government have ensured success for the country, which is reflected in reports of international agencies such as Moody’s, S&P Global, Fitch, the World Bank, and the Asian Development Bank, as they often revised India’s growth projections upward.

India's real GDP grew by 7.8% year-on-year in the first quarter of the current financial year (2026-27).