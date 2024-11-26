Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Nov 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

PM Modi warns terror groups as India remembers 26/11 Mumbai attack victims

ByHT News Desk
Nov 26, 2024 06:59 PM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution is fully implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday promised a ‘befitting reply’ to every terror organisation challenging the security of the country. 

“We cannot forget that today is also the anniversary of the terror attack in Mumbai. Those who lost their lives, I pay my homage to them. I also want to reiterate the resolution of the country - all those terrorist organisations challenging the security of India will get befitting reply,” the prime minister said during his address on Constitution Day at the Supreme Court. 

Constitution Day LIVE coverage

On this day in 2008, 10 Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists from Pakistan entered Mumbai via sea and carried out coordinated attacks across multiple high-profile locations, including the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, Oberoi Trident Hotel, CST Railway Station, and Nariman House. As many as 166 people lost their lives and over 300 were injured in the biggest terror attack on Indian soil.

ALSO READ: Achieved ambitious goals related to social justice through Constitution: Prez Murmu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the occasion of the Constitution Day celebrations, in the Supreme Court(ANI/X)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses on the occasion of the Constitution Day celebrations, in the Supreme Court(ANI/X)

PM Modi invokes 1975 Emergency

During his address, the prime minister invoked the Emergency proclaimed in 1975. 

“We have seen the Emergency in the country - our Constitution has faced this challenge that arose before democracy. It's the power of the constitution, that today, in Jammu & Kashmir, Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution is fully implemented. Today, for the first time, Constitution Day is celebrated there (in J&K),” he said.

PM Modi said,"Today it looks easy that people have access to tap water, but even after 75 years of independence, only 3 crore houses had this facility... in the original copy of the constitution, lord Ram, mother Sita...have their images in it." 

“The images symbolising Indian culture are there so that they can keep us reminded about human values. These human values are the foundation of policies and decisions of today's India,” he said.

“Sentiment of 'nation first' will keep Constitution alive for many centuries,” he said.

(With PTI, ANI inputs)

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On