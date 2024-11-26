Nov 26, 2024 10:58 AM IST

Addressing an event organised on the occasion of Constitution Day in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, “India's Constitution has witnessed many ups and downs in the last 75 years. People have not hesitated in teaching a lesson to those who tried strangling the Constitution.”

The original Constitution drafted by Dr. BR Ambedkar did not mention two words - 'secular' and 'socialist', CM Adityanath said.

"The Congress, during the Emergency, put these words surreptitiously in the Constitution," he added.