India Constitution Day LIVE: We're part of a historic moment, says President Murmu
India Constitution Day LIVE: Historic year-long celebration to commemorate the 75 years of the adoption of the Constitution of India kickstarted in the country on Tuesday under the campaign taglined "Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhimaan”. November 26 is observed as Constitution Day in India as on this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in Indian history. The government campaign “Hamara Samvidhan, Hamara Swabhimaan” aims to honour the contributions of the Constitution’s makers while “reiterating the core values enshrined in it,” as per a PIB release....Read More
On the occasion, President Droupadi Murmu is addressing a joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament, marking the beginning of year-long celebrations of 75 years of the adoption of India's Constitution.
India Constitution Day | Key points
- President Droupadi Murmu is addressing the Members of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall on the occasion of 'Samvidhan Diwas' (Constitution Day). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the Constitution Day celebrations, marking 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution of India.
- The Constituent Assembly met for the first time in New Delhi on December 9, 1946 in the Central Hall of the old Parliament House building. As described in the Lok Sabha website, the chamber that day was decorated elegantly for the occasion and wore a new look with "a constellation of bright lamps hanging from the high ceilings" and also from the brackets on its walls.
- The event will be held at the Central Hall of Parliament. During the ceremony, Prime Minister Modi will release the annual report of the Indian Judiciary (2023-24) and deliver an address to the gathering.
- At the event, a commemorative coin and stamp dedicated to the 75th anniversary of adoption of Constitution of India will be released along with books titled “Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse” and “Making of the Constitution of India & its Glorious Journey”
India Constitution Day LIVE: We're together in achieving national goals, says President
"Celebrations like these give us an opportunity to better the journey ahead… We are together in achieving national goals…," President Droupadi Murmu said while addressing both Houses at Parliament Central Hall on the occasion of 75th Samvidhan Diwas.
India Constitution Day LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu pays tributes to Constitution makers
We are part of a historic moment, 75 years ago today the Constitution of India was adopted, President Murmu said at Parliament Central Hall and paid tributes to the Constitution makers
India Constitution Day LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu addresses Parliament
President Droupadi Murmu address to Parliament underway.
India Constitution Day LIVE: President Murmu releases books dedicated to Indian Constitution
President Droupadi Murmu has released books titled “Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse” and “Making of the Constitution of India & its Glorious Journey”.
India Constitution Day LIVE: President Murmu releases commemorative coin and stamp
President Droupadi Murmu has released a commemorative coin and stamp dedicated to the 75th anniversary of adoption of Constitution of India.
India Constitution Day LIVE: We must amplify nation's resonance, says Vice President Dhankhar
Addressing the Members of both Houses on the occasion of 75th Samvidhan Diwas, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said, “We must amplify our nation's resonance on the world stage, maintaining the bond between citizens and their elected representatives... let us commit to building a more vibrant collective consciousness.”
India Constitution Day LIVE: Vice President Dhankhar addresses Parliament
Disturbance as a strategy threatens democratic institutions, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar while addressing the Members of both Houses on the occasion of 75th Samvidhan Diwas.
India Constitution Day LIVE: PM Modi, LoP Rahul Gandhi escort President | Watch
WATCH | President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and members of both the Houses arriving at the Central Hall of the Parliament as the 'Constitution Day' celebration commences with national anthem.
India Constitution Day LIVE: Celebrations begin at Parliament Central Hall
A grand inaugural event is underway at the Central Hall of Parliament, where President Droupadi Murmu will deliver an address shortly, in the presence of the Vice President, Prime Minister, Speaker of Lok Sabha and other dignitaries.
India Constitution Day LIVE: 'BR Ambedkar did not mention 2 words…' says UP CM Adityanath
Addressing an event organised on the occasion of Constitution Day in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, “India's Constitution has witnessed many ups and downs in the last 75 years. People have not hesitated in teaching a lesson to those who tried strangling the Constitution.”
The original Constitution drafted by Dr. BR Ambedkar did not mention two words - 'secular' and 'socialist', CM Adityanath said.
"The Congress, during the Emergency, put these words surreptitiously in the Constitution," he added.
India Constitution Day LIVE: Congress's KC Venugopal highlights significance of Samvidhan Diwas
Highlighting the significance of Constitution Day in India, Congress leader KC Venugopal said on X, the Constitution is a living document that embodies India's soul and history, promoting justice, equality, inclusivity, and democracy.
Venugopal acknowledges the contributions of visionaries like Dr. Ambedkar, Pandit Nehru, and others in shaping the Constitution.
Venugopal also took a veiled dig at the BJP-led central government, saying, “At a time when those out to destroy the Constitution are showing insincere commitment towards it, our duty to protect it and fight for its true values becomes all the more relevant.”
India Constitution Day LIVE: Shah says Constitution is a ‘mantra of national unity’
Extending a greeting of 'Constitution Day', Home Minster Amit Shah said that the Constitution is a 'mantra of national unity and integrity by ensuring justice and equal rights.'
“Today India is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Constitution with great enthusiasm… The strength of democracy of a huge country like India is our Constitution, which gives the mantra of national unity and integrity by ensuring justice and equal rights to every person,” Amit Shah said in a post on X.
“We believe that the Constitution is not just a book to be displayed on stage, but it is the key to make the highest contribution to public life by internalizing it with full devotion. Come! On this Constitution Day, let us pledge to build a strong, prosperous and self-reliant India,” Shah added.
India Constitution Day LIVE: PM Modi extends greetings on Samvidhan Diwas
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of the 75th Samvidhan Diwas or 'Constitution Day' .
Taking on X, PM Modi posted, "Happy Constitution Day to all countrymen on the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution. #75YearsOfConstitution".
India Constitution Day LIVE: Mega celebrations on cards to mark 75th Samvidhan Diwas
President Droupadi Murmu will lead a grand inaugural programme at the Central Hall of Parliament, in the presence of the Vice President, Prime Minister, Speaker of Lok Sabha and other dignitaries.
Event highlights:
- Short Film Presentation dedicated to the glory of the Constitution of India, its making and historical journey.
- Release of a commemorative coin and stamp dedicated to the 75th anniversary of adoption of Constitution of India.
- Release of Books titled “Making of the Constitution of India: A Glimpse” and “Making of the Constitution of India & its Glorious Journey”
- Release of booklet dedicated to the art of the Constitution of India.
- Release of the Constitution of India in Sanskrit.
- Release of the Constitution of India in Maithili.
- Ceremonial reading of Preamble led by the President of India.
India Constitution Day LIVE: Country enters 75th year of adoption of Constitution
India is marking the beginning of the 75th year of the adoption of the Indian Constitution. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted the Constitution of India, which came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking the beginning of a new era in Indian history.
The Indian Constitution is the world's longest written Constitution.
India Constitution Day LIVE: President's address to kickstart year-long celebrations of 75th year
President Droupadi Murmu will address the Members of both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday in the Central Hall on the occasion of 'Samvidhan Diwas' (Constitution Day), marking the beginning of year-long celebrations of 75 years of the adoption of India's Constitution.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also attend the Constitution Day celebrations, marking 75 years since the adoption of the Constitution of India.