PM Modi extends birthday wishes to leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Congress leader and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi as he turned 55. Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends birthday wishes to Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi(File Photo)

“Birthday greetings to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life,” PM Modi posted on X.

Several political leaders, including defence minister Rajnath Singh and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, extended birthday greetings to the Congress leader.

In a post on X, defence minister Rajnath Singh wrote, “Greetings to the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Shri @RahulGandhi on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and a long life.”

Rahul Gandhi also received wishes from his party colleagues and supporters across the country.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin referred to Gandhi as a “brother-in-ideals” and lauded his leadership and vision. “Warm birthday wishes to my brother-in-ideals, @RahulGandhi—bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose. May you continue to stand firm and lead with courage. In our march towards a brighter India, victory shall be ours,” Stalin said in a post.

Senior Congress leader, Ashok Gehlot also praised Gandhi on his birthday, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi Ji. May God bless you with good health and a long life. The extent to which Rahul ji is fighting for the rights of the oppressed, deprived, Dalits, Tribals, backwards classes, and the poor among the upper castes in this country is truly unprecedented. It's true social justice. We all stand with you in this fight for justice. I truly hope that your efforts to protect the Constitution and democracy with such resolve, and your message of peace and love in the entire nation, will succeed. The time has come for you to step forward and lead the nation, to strengthen democracy and safeguard the Constitution,” Gehlot stated.

Congress organizes job fair

To mark Rahul Gandhi’s birthday, the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) announced a job fair at Delhi’s Talkatora Stadium. According to IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib, over 100 companies and multinational corporations are expected to participate, offering more than 5,000 jobs across educational qualifications.

He added that candidates ranging from 10th-pass to postgraduates are eligible to apply. “Those who have passed the 10th to 12th grades can also come, all types of companies will be coming here. Whether it is a graduate, undergraduate or postgraduate, there is a job for them. I urge people to come to Talkatora stadium and participate,” Chib said.

The BJP, however, dismissed the effort, calling it a “publicity stunt” by a party that has been “politically wiped out” from North India.